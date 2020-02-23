🔥Love Island dedicates series finale to former host Caroline Flack🔥

Laura Whitmore emotionally declared that Sunday night’s Love Island finale was dedicated to Caroline Flack in a segment which aired near the start of the show.

Flack’s death at the age of 40 has cast a shadow over the last week of the first ever week of the winter series and ITV2 previously aired a tribute to her.

Sunday’s live episode opened with the couples being introduced and after a short clip of their last day in the villa, Whitmore delivered the tribute to camera.

“The past week has been extremely difficult coming to terms with the death of our friend Caroline,” she said. “She loved Love Island and she loved to love, which is why tonight’s final is dedicated to her.”

A video montage of Flack entering the villa and speaking to former contestants then played.