🔥Love Island declarations: Winter Love Island contestants' touching words in the season finale🔥

The first ever series of Winter Love Island has come to an end with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp taking home the crown .

The pair were coupled up ever since Finn’s entrance as a late bombshell and became the first duo to go official in the villa.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman came second and the Bristol beauty consultant had been unlucky in love until the footballer entered as bombshell along his his new BFF Luke Mabbott.

Luke M meanwhile came third with Demi Jones, with their time in the villa marked by dates with Islanders until they eventually settled on each other, and Jess Gale and Ched Uzor came fourth.

For fans of the show, the declarations of love are one of the highlights of the entire series.

Here are the contestants’ declarations in full…

Finley Tapp

In tears: Finn had to take a moment to compose himself during the emotional scenes (ITV)

The semi pro-footballer broke down in tears during his declaration as he finally decided to tell Paige the he loved her.

He said: “Paigey baby you make me the happiest I’ve been for a long time.

“And I’m so excited for life after Love Island, but the one I most excited for is moving to Manchester with you.”

Finn struggled to get the rest of his speech out as he started sobbing midway through, but eventually managed to make it through.

He said: “That’s because I can’t stand the thought of not being with you 24/7. My mum told me yesterday I’ve fallen hard haven’t you, and I guess mums are always right after all.

“I came and found a girlfriend and a best friend. I know I said I’d wait to say it but I also said when I feel it, I’d say it.”

“So Paigey I want you to know I love you.”

Paige Turley

Baby challenge: The pair tried their hand at parenting in the much-loved challenge (Love Island)

While Paige wasn’t quite as overcome with emotion as her partner, her declaration still tugged hard on the heartstrings.

She said: “So Finn, when I look back over the time we’ve spent together I genuinely cannot believe I came so close to letting go of someone who means so much to me.

“You brought out a side ot me that no one has ver seen, you make me laugh every day with your shower singing, your dancing and I suppose you’re not that bad of a kisser either.

“You’ve made me change when I didn’t know I could or that I needed to. Thank you for making me a better person, I genuinely feel like the luckiest girl in the world, and I believe that I’m head over heels in love with you.”

Luke Trotman

(Runners up: Siannise and Luke T finished in second place ITV)

Luke T’s speech was just as emotional as Finn’s as he wrote a sweet poem which brought Siannise to tears.

He said: “Letter to the Fudge, it’s time to bare all my feelings. Our first date brought tonnes of laughter, and that kicked off our spark, and since that night all you’ve done is to continue to fill my heart.

“We’ve had our obstacles and triangles, shout out to Rebecca and Wallace, but I will never step foot in a triangle again, and that I can promise.

“My feelings somehow have hit higher heights now Bev and John [her parents] approve. And I know Luton to Bristol is far, but for you I would definitely move.

“I appreciate your support in my degree, football and other endeavors, and I’ll always support you like in the Hideaway with all those feathers.

“Siannise I honestly can’t believe I found a real life princess and life feels enchanted ever since you said yes.

“I pinky promise to always make your fairytale dreams come true, because from the bottom of my heart I’m proud to say that I really do love you.”

Siannise Fudge

Siannise also bared all (emotionally) during her speech, in which she told her beau that she loved him and that he was her “favourite person in the world.”

She said: “A few months ago when I was at home in Bristol and wrote how I imagined my Love Island fairytale would go, it wouldn’t even come close to the fairytale you’ve given me.

“You’ve made me feel safe, secure and you’ve given me the confidence to be, oh, 100% myself. I love how mischievious we are together, how much we laugh and the fact I can’t be away from you for anymore than five minutes.

“You always encourage me to be the best that I can be and I can’t wait to be standing by your side at your garduation. I can truly say you are my favorite person in the whole wide world and beyond. I love you.”

Luke Mabbott

(Shring a kiss: Luke and Demi took a while to like each other, but their relationship looks promising ITV)

The heating engineer was dressed to the nines as he gave his speech, with his touching words bringing out squeals of joy from his other half.

He said: “Demi Jones, where do I begin? This whole experience has been crazy to say the least. Good luck, bad luck, no luck, we’ve both had it all.

“I believe if we didn’t get over the hurdles we did we would not come this close and comfortable. These last three weeks we have spent together have been amazing, full of laughter, lust and much love.

“I have never met someone who walked in the room and lights it up so much. Good things come to those who wait. Thanks you for making my journey the best it could be, and I can’t wait to continue together.”

Demi Jones

(Finalist: Demi initially found lust with Nas Majeed, before he moved on during Casa Amor ITV)

Demi alluded to her and Luke M’s difficult time in the villa during her speech, and hinted that there was more to come from them in the future.

She said: “My Love Island story has not been the smoothest. Initially arriving in the villa i was very attracted to you, however we were on different paths and it’s now clear to see we were waiting on the perfect timing.

“When it was finally right and with a little help from our best friends, we connected effortlessly.

Since being coupled up with you, you’ve made me so happy and content. When I’m around you it feels like we have known each other for years and not weeks.

“Your kindness is truly golden and even though this South African adventure is coming to an end, I’m excited to begin writing a new one back at home. Thank you for trusting your instincts when it wasn’t clear which way to go, and thank you for being you.”

Ched Uzor

Hideway: Ched and Jess enjoyes a night together in private (ITV)

Ched told Jess how much she meant to him in his speech, in which he also spoke about his excitement for what lays in store for them when their villa journey is over.

Ched said: “I never thought I’d step into this villa, let alone meet such a beautiful, smart and confident young lady. When we had our first chat, I’m not going to lie, I fumbled the bag but that says it all.

“I just get lost in that one green eye, and one blue eye. Each day you remind me that I’ve got the right girl for me. It’s always been hard for me to open up and express how I really feel, and I appreciate you for bringing that out of me.

“I’m happy I’ve got your parents’ approval, and especially Eve’s because I know how much that meant to you. This makes me even more excited for the outside world, and I hope we can continue to grow the same way we have in here.

“I’m so glad I’ve met you, my sweet one.”

Jess Gale

Glam: Ater arriving with her twin, Eve, Jess was left in the villa alone following the first dumping (ITV)

During her speech Jess hinted that she has found the one, with Ched not only gaining her approval but also that of her sister, Eve.

She said: “Ched, I want to tell you how much you mean to me. Because Eve and I have always had each other, it was always going to take someone very special to be let into our world, and now you’ve met Eve and she approves I might have found that.

“You have such a kind heart and I love the way we can just chill out in the villa, from me showing you up in the gym to you fumbling the bag when it comes to your words.

“Now the time has come to finally do all the things we’ve been wanting to do on the outside world, and I’m sure we’re going to love it and make the best memories.”