🔥Love Island contestants in for a shock as Laura Whitmore arrives for double dumping tonight🔥

Love Island is set to drop a clanger tonight as two contestants face being dumped from the villa.

In scenes due to air this evening, presenter Laura Whitmore makes a surprise appearance only two days after Connagh Howard was eliminated from the winter series.

Shockwaves are sent through the South African escape as the islanders react, wondering what news she is going to deliver, and they gather around the infamous fire pit.

As they wait anxiously, Laura tells them: ‘Islanders, I guess you’re all wondering why I’m here…

‘I’ve got some very important news for you all. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped.’

Laura reveals that new bombshells Luke M and Luke T and their partners Jess Gale and Rebecca Gormley are safe from elimination and haven’t been put up to the public vote.

More to follow.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island stars reveal Jeremy Corbyn, Gail Platt and Pat Butcher as their ‘guilty crushes’

MORE: Dumped Love Island contestant Connagh Howard ‘had doubts’ Rebecca Gormley after shock re-coupling decision





