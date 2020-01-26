🔥Love Island bust up as Siannise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley clash over Luke Trotman🔥

Siânnise Fudge is still seething after the last Love Island recoupling as Rebecca Gormley got together with new bombshell Luke T, who Siânnise was very much interested in herself.

Tensions boil over in the latest episode as Siânnise confronts Rebecca over her decision at the recoupling in dramatic scenes to air tonight.

She takes the islander to one side for a chat about what went down at the fire pit and accuses Rebecca of ‘dealing with it the wrong way’.

Siânnise confesses she was ‘shocked’ by Rebecca choosing Luke T and suggested she’d broken the ‘girl code’. But Rebecca doesn’t back down and reminds her that she’s here to find love for herself.

‘If that was me, I would have made my intentions clear and then no one would have got upset,’ Siânnise explains.

‘I’m a very girls’ girl, so that was a bit of a shock to me. [It’s happened] twice now.

‘Connagh, obviously I was trying to get to know him. I felt you two had a better connection, so I left that alone and let you get on with it. And now obviously Luke T’s come in and I felt like I had a connection with him and it’s happened again… I would have preferred it if you’d been a bit upfront.’

Rebecca tells her: ‘I know you’re saying girl code, I didn’t go out of my way to hurt anyone. You weren’t coupled up with him and I took him off you, you just had a date with him.

‘I know you want to find someone Siânnise. But we all want to find someone. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.’

Siânnise doesn’t want to carry on the chat and suggests she will avoid Rebecca for the rest of their stay in the villa, telling her: ‘I’m going to nip this in the bud now…. You enjoy your time.’

However Rebecca doesn’t want there to be any tension and later on, asks Siânnise if they can talk again, saying: ‘I need to have a chat as I can’t stand this tension any longer.’

As the girls chat it seems like they can’t get past what’s happened, as Siânnise continues to accuse Rebecca of going behind her back. Will they be able to move on?

And with another dumping looming, can they patch things up before then in case one of them gets the chop?

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.





