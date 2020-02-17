🔥Love Island Aftersun cancelled after the death of former host Caroline Flack, Laura Whitmore confirms🔥

Tonight’s episode of Love Island Aftersun has been called off following the death of Caroline Flack.

While the regular show will return to our screens, the spin-off fronted by Laura Whitmore will not follow the episode.

Whitmore confirmed the cancellation this evening in a post on social media.

She wrote: “There won’t be an Aftersun show tonight, big love to a brilliant and hard working team.

“@LoveIsland is on at 9pm… please show the islanders some love.”

The Mirror earlier reported that fans who had secured tickets to attend the recording were notified of the cancellation on Monday morning.

Applause Store, who allocate the tickets, texted them saying: “Due to the recent news of Caroline Flack’s tragic passing, ITV has made the decision to cancel this evening’s recording of Aftersun out of respect for the star’s family and friends.

“We apologise for this change but ask that you respect the show’s decision during this difficult time.”

News of Flack’s death broke on Saturday evening and that night’s Unseen Bits programme was subsequently pulled from schedules.

Sunday night’s show was also cancelled with a statement from a show spokesperson explaining: “After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.

“Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”