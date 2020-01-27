🔥Love Island 2020: How Sophie Piper and Connor Durman twist gives Siânnise Fudge huge power over Rebecca Gormley🔥

Well, how about that?! Love Island’s biggest headache of a couple Sophie Piper and Connor Durman have split thanks to the powers that be and, inevitably, Laura Whitmore’s cataclysmic bombshell will have huge repercussions for the rest of the villa: namely for Siânnise Fudge.

Seizing the chance to rack up her air miles, Laura strutted into the house with a shocker: Sophie and Connor are the public’s least favourite couple and one of them would be kicked out by their own pals.

Tonight, we’ll discover if Sophie or Connor have been dumped from the villa or if they’ll both leave together (as if). But more importantly, the first public vote of the series will have major implications going forward. Metro.co.uk’s body language expert Judi James explains why, after a humongous row with Rebecca Gormley, the power is in Siânnise’s hands.

She told us: ‘Last night’s “least popular couple” twist will have been like a psychological depth charge in the villa. Forget all the fluffy stuff about “finding love”, we all know the real motivation for the guys in there, behind all the romantic plotlines, is fame and prize money or ( hopefully for them ) both.

‘Of course we’ll all be glued to our screens to see whether the other contestants chose to make Sophie or Connor take the long walk out of paradise (some of us might still be sitting there waiting for tonight’s show) but it’s the establishment of a new hierarchy and pecking order back in the villa that will lead to some genuinely fascinating plots over the next few weeks:

‘Siânnise (The Fudge): The girl had been hopping mad and borderline paranoid about being the girl none of the guys chose to couple with so far. This led to the mammoth fight with Rebecca as she battled to retain any place in the hierarchy but now she’s got the message that she’s popular without even being in a proper couple her confidence should be off the scale.

‘Hopefully, Naz (Possibly the true vote-winner of the duo) will also get the boost he needed but I’m pretty sure the Fudge will think it’s all down to her. This will give her power over Rebecca, who sat the popularity contest out.

‘Despite all the “established” couples being rewarded though, these types of popularity contests can also cause some counter-intuitive and very dramatic splits. Often the guys will spend some time feeling secure in the approval of the public but that can cause panic and feelings of claustrophobia as they realise they’re going to have to pretend love with their current partners for the rest of the series and possibly beyond.

‘There’s only so many bits of toast you can shape into a heart and we might see some shocking and surprising muggings off as they tell themselves the popularity votes were primarily for them alone and try to make a dash for freedom in the arms of another woman.’

A first look at tonight’s episode reveals the latest twist has got Leanne Armatang doubting her relationship with Mike, who delivers the result of the villa’s vote to Sophie and Connor.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





