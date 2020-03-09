🔥Love is Blind's best couple Cameron and Lauren announce YouTube channel Hanging With The Hamiltons🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Netflix’s hit reality show Love is Blind might be over, but its stars are thriving – and while you can no longer watch them on television, you can find them all over social media. And now, you can stay up-to-date with the show’s standout couple, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, with their newly announced YouTube channel.

Lauren, 32, and Cameron, 28, (yes, they have an age difference, although it’s not as big as Mark and Jessica) were one of the most popular couples on the show – they met without ever seeing each other’s faces, got engaged (still hadn’t seen each other), vacationed in Mexico and then ultimately (spoiler alert) tied the knot in a sweet ceremony.

Now, they’ve been married for almost two years – and they can finally openly post about their relationship, as they had to keep it under wraps until the TV show was out on Netflix.

The reality stars launched the YouTube channel Hangin’ with the Hamiltons, where they plan to talk about their relationship, their dog and other pertinent topics.

Unfortunately, there’s only one episode so far, so you can’t binge it quite as quickly as Love is Blind.

In the channel’s intro, Lauren and Cameron offer insight into their enviable relationship.

“The support we have received from everyone has been amazing,” Cameron says while sitting next to Lauren in their home. “All of the kind words and people relating to our story it’s just awesome to see.”

He goes on to say, “We’re kind of a crazy pair,” to which Lauren replies, “That’s putting it lightly!” They already have sit-com worthy banter down.

(Splash News)

Cameron promises to talk about their “family, friends, dinner, drinks,” and Lauren says they’ll focus on their dog and married life, as well as interracial relationships.

In a recent interview with CNN, Cameron said, “We got married and then it’s like we started dating after the marriage.”

According to People, they’re considering planning two more weddings – so YT could potentially document the planning. “At least a reception or something where we can invite all of our family that didn’t get a chance to get to our wedding since it was so fast. We couldn’t bring everybody [to the on-camera ceremony] like we wanted to, but we definitely want to plan that and involve as much of our family as we can,” Lauren said.

The YouTube show is the perfect prep for season two.