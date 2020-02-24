🔥Love is Blind: When is the season 1 finale coming to Netflix?🔥

LOVE IS BLIND on Netflix.. Photo courtesy Netflix Love is Blind fans can’t wait for the big season 1 finale that is sure to shock us all. When will it premiere on Netflix?Our favorite streaming service has done it again! Netflix’s latest reality series is our new obsession. Viewers can’t stop talking about it, whether they are dissing one of the participants or shipping their favorite couple (Lauren and Cameron, of course), Love is Blind has been giving us plenty to discuss! When is the season 1 finale dropping on Netflix?Everything has been leading to a finale episode that is sure to leave us gasping! Episode 9 of Love is Blind sees Giannina saying “I do” to Damian, but will he say it back or is she the runaway bride featured in the teasers?And what about Lauren and Cameron? We are mostly sure they will tie the knot and even hope for a spinoff that follows the newlyweds, but you never know what surprises this crazy show will throw our day.Finally, there’s the couple we can’t stop talking about (but not in a good way), Jessica and Mark! These two are something else, their finale will certainly be explosive. Will we be shocked by seeing them actually go through the wedding or will it go as wild as we are predicting? Only one way to find out!We are one episode away from finding out all the answers. The season 1 finale for Love is Blind drops on Netflix Thursday, Feb. 27, at 2 a.m. CST. It doesn’t matter on which part of the world you are in, 2 a.m. CST is either way too early or way too late for this much drama, but that’s what we enjoy!Will you be staying up late or waking up early to watch? Or will you save this finale for the weekend? Which couple are you rooting for the most?