🔥Love Is Blind UK: When will the Netflix show start and how can you apply?🔥

Love Is Blind has been a surprise hit for Netflix this year, with a whole host of fans from all across the world becoming hooked on the extreme dating show.

For those who are yet to binge, Love Is Blind follows a series of singletons who enter pods, where they cannot see who they are dating. If they form a strong enough connection, the pair get engaged, and only then can they finally see who they’ve been talking to.

After taking their emotional connection to a more physical level while on ‘honeymoon’ in Mexico, the couples then have three weeks to live together and decide whether they still want to get married.

While the first season of Love Is Blind is entirely American (filmed in Atlanta, Georgia), creator Chris Coelen has since revealed that he wants to take the format all across the globe – and said he “100 percent” wants a UK version.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Is Blind UK…

Speed dating: Jessica was one of Love Is Blind’s most memorable contestants (Netflix)

When will Love Is Blind UK be on Netflix?

Currently, Netflix has yet to confirm whether there will be a second series of Love Is Blind, but the buzz on Twitter and endless hype around the show means its highly likely we’ll see more.

Coelen is keen to see if love really can be blind in other countries and cultures, telling Variety: “The idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries — it’s very global. There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well.”

Global: Love Is Blind has had fans all over the world (Netflix)

However, even if Love Is Blind is confirmed and Coelen keeps his promise to create a new version in the UK, it’s unlikely we’ll see the series for quite some time.

There was a 15 month gap between filming and broadcast for the first series of Love Is Blind, meaning we’d be unlikely to see a new series until 2022 at the very earliest.

How can you apply for Love Is Blind?

According to American publication Decider, Kinetic Content was in charge of finding the participants we became obsessed with for the first season – with the American company having previously found people for shows such as the American version of Married At First Sight.

Some of participants were headhunted for the series, with both Amber and Barnett being directly messaged on Instagram about the show.

Headhunted: Amber was approached over Instagram (Netflix)

Coelen narrowed down those who applied by how sincere their applications seemed, telling Express.co.uk: “We picked participants really based on the feelings that they expressed and our judgement about whether or not they were really interested in exploring a lifelong relationship and/or getting married.

“Obviously, you never know whether people really want it or don’t want it. But at least they were expressing a desire to do that and exhibiting a genuineness.”

He added: “I don’t think any one of them really felt in the way that it happened for them, that it was going to happen.

“But they were all at least curious about that idea and that was the number one qualification was that they were genuinely interested in that.”

As series two is still TBC, applications are yet to open for Love Is Blind, be it in the States or here in the UK.

Where can you watch Love Is Blind?

You can watch our couples for in love with one another all over again on Netflix, with an additional reunion episode available to watch on YouTube.

Love Is Blind season one is available to watch on Netflix now