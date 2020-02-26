🔥Love is Blind: The finale is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

LOVE IS BLIND on Netflix.. Photo courtesy Netflix The season 1 finale for Love is Blind is coming to Netflix tonight! It’s going to be a drama-packed and intense conclusion you won’t want to miss!With reality shows, you never know what is going to happen, especially when it comes to reality dating shows! Netflix hit the jackpot with Love is Blind, the latest show sensation we can’t stop talking about. We’ll give you the quick rundown in case you are not up to speed before we break down our excitement for the season 1 finale.Love is Blind follows 15 men and 15 women who speed date from separate rooms, unable to see one another. They find who they have the most common with and who they enjoy talking to the most. Eventually, they must pick one favorite and propose, sight unseen! That’s right, it’s not until the couple is engaged that they can see the person they will soon marry.The big question is, will they go through with the wedding and say “I do” or will they prove that love was not blind, after all? All episodes have been packed with drama and ridiculousness and, frankly, we can’t get enough!From the five couples, fans ship Lauren and Cameron the most. We are all almost convinced that they’ll be married (and are currently still together), so much so, that we hope Netflix gives the duo a spinoff! Kelly and Kenny may tie the knot, too, but we’ll see.The couples that will surely not make it are Jessica and Mark or Damian and Giannina. At least, those are my predictions. As for Barnett and Amber, it’s a toss-up.Fans don’t have to worry about it much longer, though, as the season 1 finale, episode 10, titled, “The Weddings,” is coming tonight.“The Weddings” premieres on Netflix Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 a.m. CT.Will you be watching the finale immediately or save it for the weekend?