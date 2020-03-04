🔥Love Is Blind star Amber Pike calls Jessica Batten 'fake' in dramatic reunion preview🔥

The Love Is Blind reunion show is set to get heated, with Amber Pike confronting Jessica Batten for “throwing herself” at Matt Barnett during the series.

While dating both Amber and Jessica in the show’s ‘pods’, Barnett initially told Jessica he wanted to marry her at the end of the experiment – before doing a sudden U-Turn and choosing to be with Amber.

Although Jessica then decided to get engaged to Mark Cuevas (who she left at the altar during their wedding day) the 34-year-old seemed to suggest she still had feelings for Barnett, leaving Amber fuming.

Speaking in a teaser for Thursday’s reunion show, Amber said: “I confronted Matt about Jessica, and I said, ‘What the hell? What’s going on here? Like, what are you thinking? What are you doing? What do you want?’

“He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out, he shouldn’t have said that, that wasn’t how he meant it. I was like, okay, I believe you. Like that was all. I trusted him.”

Turning to Jessica, the 26-year old continued: “As far as I was concerned, that was nothing after the fact, so to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico? B, you’re shiesty. You’re so fake.

“Coming to my face like we were cool, you were so fake. I think you’re a very disingenuine [sic] person, and you know what, I hope seeing this you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs – women that go behind people’s backs like that.

“You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice. So no, I’m not super happy seeing that.”

Fighting: Amber confronts Jessica

Amber and Barnett were only one of two couples who decided to get married on their wedding day, alongside Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed.

Meanwhile, Jessica has since said she tried to quit Love Is Blind, comparing the show to “psychological warfare”.

“I definitely had a conversation about leaving and I wasn’t able to do that,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “My dog got sick too, and almost died during the show, I had so much other stuff going on.

“It was psychological warfare, for sure, because planning a wedding is stressful enough, I hear. But when you’re planning a wedding with someone that I knew I didn’t want to marry him, we weren’t ready for that, and we actually had multiple conversations and we were both on the same page about that.”

The Love is Blind reunion show will be available to watch on Thursday March 5 on Netflix.