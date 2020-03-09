🔥Love Is Blind season 2: What we know so far about the Netflix show's return🔥

Love Is Blind has been a runaway success for Netflix, with the show attracting fans all across the globe and causing a storm on Twitter thanks to its almost endless list of shock moments.

It’s little wonder Love Is Blind has gained such a cult following; its format a mix between The Circle, Married At First Sight and Love Island, the extreme dating show features some of the best features of previously well-loved and well established dating shows.

For the uninitiated, Love Is Blind follows a set of men and women who date each other in pods where they cannot see who they are talking to. If they find they have a deep connection with who they’re talking to, they then get engaged – and finally see each other for the first time.

After seeing whether their emotional pod connection can become a physical one during a brief ‘honeymoon’ in Mexico, the couples then move in together, and have three weeks to decide whether they still want to go ahead with the wedding.

While couples such as Lauren and Cameron, and Amber and Barnett have proved love really can be blind, the show was equally as compelling watching couples such as Jessica and Mark’s car-crash journey to the altar.

So, will Love Is Blind come back for series two? Here’s what we know so far…

Speed dating: Love is Blind saw couples get engaged very quickly (Netflix)

Will Love Is Blind return for a second season?

Netflix have yet to confirm whether Love Is Blind will be back for another season, but with all the hype surrounding the show, it seems highly likely it will be back.

The show’s creator, Chris Coelen, is keen to do more series following a new set of singletons, telling Ophrahmag.com there is a “100 per cent possibility” of a second season of Love Is Blind.

Comeback: Could we see more Love Is Blind? (Netflix)

“I want to see a season two or a season 12. Don’t you?” he said.

He added to Metro.co.uk: “I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future. That’s what I would certainly hope for.”

When would we see a second season of Love is Blind?

Should Love Is Blind season two be green-lit by Netflix, we’re not likely to see it for quite some time.

The first series was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia over 15 months before it made it to the streaming service.

Wait: We may not see more Love Is Blind for a very long time (Netflix)

Should Netflix give the go-ahead for the second series of Love Is Blind today, it’s unlikely we’d see any of the drama until 2021 at the very earliest, with 2022 looking like a safer bet.

Will there be a British version of Love Is Blind?

While the first series of Love Is Blind is unmistakably and unforgivably American, Coelen is open to the idea of doing different versions of the show in different countries.

“The idea is that ultimately we’re going to do this in other countries – it’s very global,” Coelen told Variety. “There’s lots of places that that we could take it. Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well.”

He added to the Metro about a UK version: “Absolutely! 100 per cent yes. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it.”

What happened in the Love Is Blind reunion?

Pleased: Lots of the men from the show desired Lauren

After the drama unfolded on screen, we rejoined our couples for a YouTube reunion, which observed how the series had changed their live

Viewers found out that the two couples that married were still together, Damian and Giannina were back together after he jilted her at the altar, and that the remaining couples had gone their separate ways.

Where can I watch Love Is Blind?

If you’re yet to become hooked on such dramatic scenes which include a grown woman feeding wine to her dog, then rest assured you can binge-watch the full series over on Netflix.

Love is Blind season one is available to watch on Netflix