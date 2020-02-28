🔥Love is Blind season 2: Release date and what happens next🔥

LOVE IS BLIND on Netflix.. Photo courtesy Netflix Love is Blind needs to return for season 2 at Netflix. Here’s when we expect to see the new season and what could happen next.Love is Blind is the hottest reality show in the world right now after its game-changing first season on Netflix. After the season finale was added to Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 28, the masses are all wondering the same thing about the Netflix original series: When is Love is Blind season 2 coming to Netflix?Unfortunately, Netflix has not shared if Love is Blind season 2 is happening or not yet. That’s no reason to be discouraged, though. Often, Netflix waits a month from the release date until a new season is announced.We have some thoughts on Love is Blind season 2, and we shared them below!Release DateIf Love is Blind is renewed for season 2, it’s probably going to be a while before we see the new season. Unless season 2 is secretly in the works now, there’s a lot that will have to go into the production, including all the planning, casting, and all that jazz.If the show is renewed soon, production could probably start within the next year, which would mean we could see Love is Blind season 2 sometime in 2021 on Netflix. Perhaps, it could be ready for February 2021? That’s the month of “love,” right? It’d be great if Netflix could own the month of February with all their rom-coms and -drams and a show that brings all the DRAMA to life.At the earliest, expect to see Love is Blind season 2 on Netflix by February 2021. That’s a year from the premiere of the first season, and Netflix usually releases new season about a year apart.Hopefully, production has enough time to make that happen!What Happens NextWell, things worked out for a few couples, and things didn’t work out for even more of them. The next thing we’ll see if the Love is Blind reunion special, which is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 5, only on Netflix.At the reunion special, we’re hoping they confirm season 2, but we can only hope!In the next season, I’d really like to check in with some of these people from the first season. How are they holding up? Are they still together? What advice do they have for the new couples?Of course, there will be new couples. Hopefully, we’ll see another group of contestants head to Atlanta to try to find love.I would expect to see a lot more wrinkles in the new season. Maybe they should make all the contestants live in the same house, instead of splitting them up right after the pods? That would help inject even more drama into the series. I don’t think it necessarily needs it, but there were times where the series dragged a little bit in the middle.There’s so much potential for a show like this!Stay tuned for more news about Love is Blind season 2! I suspect we’ll be learning more information about the new season very soon.