🔥Love Is Blind reunion: What we learned from the Netflix cast's dramatic gathering🔥

Love Is Blind fast became the internet’s latest obsession, setting the Twittersphere ablaze as we watched a group of singles fall deeply in (and very deeply out) of love over a matter of days, choosing to get married at the end of the process – or leave them at the altar.

The series finale was no less dramatic, seeing some of our strongest couples failing to tie the knot on the big day while others found themselves battling cold feet.

But the drama didn’t end there, with all our couples (whether they’re still together or not) reuniting for one final time to see the full extent of how the Netflix show changed their lives.

Here are all the best reveals from the Love Is Blind reunion…

1. Kelly briefly dated her best friend who was a guest at her wedding

All Smiles: Kelly started dating her best friend

In one of the most shocking moments of the series, Kelly Chase turned her back on her relationship with Kenny Barnes, deciding that she wasn’t “in love” with him.

After a few “career transitions”, Kelly found love in one of the most unexpected places – with one of her best friends.

“He was actually at our wedding!” she said bashfully. “But since the show, there’s been a lot of self-growth.”

Kenny, however, is now in a relationship – thanking the experiment for letting him embrace his true self. “It allowed me to open up and be truly vulnerable,” he said. “I have the best girlfriend for me.”

2. Giannina and Damian are back together

Together: The pair made it up after their failed wedding

Things looked well and truly over for the pair after Damian Powers said ‘I don’t’ at the altar, leaving Giannina Gibelli running round the streets of Atlanta, Georgia in a wedding dress (and spectacularly falling over in the mud).

But now the pair are giving things another go – and seem happier than ever.

“Looking back, I respect his decision,” Giannina said. “Where we are now, it’s so right for us. He has his own place, I have my own place. We’re getting to know each other at our own pace, and it’s so refreshing.”

3. Jessica apologised for her ‘cringe-worthy’ moments

Love Is Blind Reunion- Amber Confronts Jessica

The teaser for the Love Is Blind showed Amber Pike slam Jessica Batten for making moves on Matt Barnett, calling her “sheisty.”

Listening to Amber’s speech, Jessica said in reply: “I definitely owe a major apology to you, Amber, and to Barnett. I super respect them both and their relationship. It was not good of me to ever question that. I apologise.”

She added: “Watching back, it was obvious I was working through things, but I didn’t like the person I saw.”

However, it seems Amber is still less than convinced.

“I accept the intent behind the apology, but I can’t be fully there yet,” she said.

4. Lauren and Damian had Star Wars-themed secret dates

Pleased: Lots of the men from the show desired Lauren

While we could not imagine Lauren Speed with anyone else but Cameron Hamilton, it seems there’s a lot we didn’t see from the pod dates – with Damian and Lauren really hitting it off.

“We dated every day up until the engagements,” Damian said. “We had the best conversations. We’d laugh all the time. We’d talk in these Star Wars voices!”

Lauren was a favourite amongst the boys, with Kenny also expressing his fondness for her.

“You and I talked twice,” Kenny said. “But you’re captivating and stunning, and it shines through.”

5. Carlton and Diamond made up – having both received death threats from trolls

Forgiveness: Carlton and Diamond put the past behind them

While Carlton Morton is still just “working on Carlton” and Diamond Jack is off getting her PhD, the pair hadn’t really reconciled since their explosive split in Mexico.

Both admitted to struggling to adjust to their sudden fame, having received death threats from internet trolls who disliked their behaviour on the show.

But the pair are now on better terms. “I just want to get down on one knee and apologise again,” Carlton said. “I hope you can take this ring as a significant part of our friendship.”

6. Amber and Barnett almost got divorced

Split: The pair almost divorced in their first year of marriage

The couple seem happier than ever now, but Amber admitted it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for herself and Barnett.

She even revealed the pair considered divorce early on in their marriage, which became strained as she was so financially dependent on him.

“We almost broke because we had such expectations,” she said. “We knew we were married and we knew we were in love, but we were still learning about each other.

“At one point, I called about getting a divorce lawyer because this wasn’t working. But I’m stubborn and we butted heads a lot. It was intense. Figuring out how to handle that made a huge difference to us.”

7. Mark still ‘has so much respect’ for Jessica

Respect: Mark said he learned a lot from Jessica

It seemed obvious to everyone except Mark Cuevas that Jessica was never going to marry him – but in spite of all their difficulties as a couple, Mark still holds a torch for his ex fiancée.

“We were two people just trying to figure it out,” he said of their relationship. “I didn’t realise how intense this could be. I still have so much respect and learned so many values from Jessica. I’ve become a better man.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to go through something like this with you.”

8. Lauren and Cameron have proved love really can be blind

Happy: Cameron and Lauren are as loved up as ever

By far the strongest couple from the very outset, Lauren and Cameron are still head over heels in love with each other a year and a half later, living together, having a puppy (or a ‘fur baby’ as Lauren calls it) and having big Thanksgiving dinners with both their families invited.

“It was so beautiful seeing our dads getting together, drinking bourbon, our dog running crazy,” she said. “Cameron’s so loving and genuine. I’m learning things every day. Life is good.”

Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix. The Reunion episode is available to watch on YouTube.