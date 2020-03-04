🔥Love is Blind reunion episode is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

LOVE IS BLIND on Netflix.. Photo courtesy Netflix There’s still a lot more to know (and hopefully some drama, too) about Love is Blind! The special reunion episode is coming to Netflix tonight.The Love is Blind finale revealed who ended up getting married and who didn’t! Some rejections were tough and awkward to watch, but the couples that said “I do” had us sobbing with joy! Nearly a week after the season 1 finale, fans still can’t stop chatting about Netflix’s latest sensation. But in case you need even more inside scoop and drama, tune in to the special reunion episode.Thursday at 12: 01 a.m. PT/2 a.m. CT. time, Netflix drops the highly anticipated reunion episode that will bring back some of our favorite participants, including those who gave fans so much to talk about. That’s right, tune in to see Amber and Barnett, Mark and Jessica, Lauren and Cameron, Giannina and Damian, Kenny and Kelly! Even Diamond and Carlton will be there to answer questions and discuss their experience.As you know, Carlton and Diamond were not on the show for long, but after their explosive fight with each other, we’re dying to know inside details! There’s also Lauren and Cameron we want to catch up with. What’s next for the newlyweds and how have they been doing? Why did Kelly make such a harsh decision and blindside us all?Finally, there’s Jessica. Oh, Jessica! There’s so much we want to know about this gal! We’re ready to hear her side of the story and stop the hate, which, you have to admit became too much. We’re all human, guys! Be kind.What are you the most curious to learn about that took place behind-the-scenes? We can’t to hear about it all. It’s such a unique and crazy experience, I’m sure the cast have several stories to share.The Love is Blind reunion episode drops on Netflix on Thursday, March 5.