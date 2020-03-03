🔥Love is Blind Netflix cast updates: What are they doing now? What are their Instagram handles?🔥

If you cringe watched the new Netflix series Love is Blind in a matter of days (or hours, we’re not judging) you’d probably like to know where all of your favourite (and least favourite) characters have ended up.

The delightfully unhinged show follows moderately attractive men and women who must date in “pods” that are set up so they can’t see who they’re speaking to, forcing them to make emotional connections instead of physical ones. Once they have chosen the person they’re most connected to, they propose to them sight unseen.

The couples then emerge from their pods and get to meet for the first time briefly before being whisked away to a romantic holiday in Mexico.

Post-vacation, they live together in Atlanta before walking down the aisle – and it’s only once they’re at the altar that they decide whether or not they’re actually getting married (cue the dramatic music).

In the end, eight couples were engaged, although the show only follows six couple’s stories. Filming wrapped in October of 2018, so plenty has happened since then.

Jessica Batten and Mark Anthony Cuevas

The most noteworthy contestant was Jessica, a woman who faked a sexy baby voice and fed her golden retriever Payton wine before she drank from the same glass. Her antics on the show earned her the nickname “Messica” on social media. She now has more than 150,000 followers and the bio, “Villain on TV, Lover in real life.”

She ended things with her beau because he was too emotionally available.

These days, Jessica is living in Los Angeles and posting plenty of headshots on Instagram – so expect to see her on TV again sometime soon.

At the end (spoiler alert), she did not marry her decade-younger beau, Mark.

“I did apologise to him and I apologised to his mom,” Jessica told Entertainment Weekly.

She also doesn’t think things would have worked out with fellow contestant Barnett, despite pining over him.

Jessica said: “I don’t think that would’ve worked out, either. I don’t think my guy was there, unfortunately, but I tried really hard.”

Her ex, Mark, recently spoke to TMZ and said, “The connection we made in the pods was so deep – it was deeper than the Chicago thing and the golden retriever thing – it was more so two people together and we opened up about a lot of things…We really connected on a deeper level.”

He also said he has nothing but love for her, despite her leaving him at the altar.

He told Glamour that since the show ended “Jessica and I…we went our separate ways after the whole experience and everything for a while—a year and a half…But we’ve talked, and we were two people, like I said, trying to figure it out with the entire experience.” But we’ll have to wait until the reunion to see exactly what happened…

Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers

Giannina (Gigi or G, to her fiance Damian) was another breakout star of the show.

She proposed right back to Damian but she was ultimately a runaway bride after he turned her down at the altar.

Since she wrapped filming, she and Damian have reunited and she’s even wearing her engagement ring in Instagram pictures.

She told Esquire that she’s still in touch with the rest of the cast – they even have a group chat aptly titled the Pod Squad.

“We’re the only ones who truly understand the experience that we went through, so we all support each other in that way,” she said.

She’s currently taking time off from owning a business to “recollect and do so much soul-searching.”

She and Damian appeared on Entertainment Tonight where Damian explains: “It wasn’t my intention to hurt her. It was our plan to no matter what walk away from this together and I see how the decision embarrassed her – it was in front of her family and friends,” adding that it was “one of the hardest decisions” that he’s ever made.

Since the show ended, Damian has seemingly spent most of his time travelling, hitting Portugal, Amsterdam, the Czech Republic, and Heidelberg, Germany.

And according to his Instagram, he’s still friends with former podmates Mark and Cameron.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

Twitter super sleuths figured out that Lauren and Cameron did get married as they posted plenty of Instagram photos in what appeared to be his home.

According to LinkedIn, Lauren “is involved in numerous aspects of the entertainment industry, including different forms of media such as radio,film-making, lifestyle blogging, acting and DJing.”

Lauren’s marketing company even snapped pictures of Cameron, which was another clue they were going strong more than a year after filming.

The reserved scientist fell quickly for the bubbly marketing maven and they’ve confirmed that they’re still very much married.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

(Netflix)

Amber is now blonde – and she’s still married to Matt, who was choosing between three different women in the pods, including Jessica and LC.

She’s also close friends with LC, one of the women Matt didn’t choose.

The engineer later explained that he didn’t choose Jessica because: “With Jessica, I got this thought in my head that she was just a salesperson because I knew that’s what she had done in the past.

“It made me reevaluate if she was just trying to sell herself to me.”

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Diamond, a former NBA dancer, didn’t make it to the apartment round of the show after Cartlon revealed he was bisexual when they got to Mexico and she was upset he wasn’t more honest with her.

According to Instagram, Diamond is currently working with the Charge Up Campaign which “supports, educate, empowers, and celebrates men, women, and youth who have fought against health, social, and economic concerns due to the impact of cancer.”

He’s now living in Atlanta. And while he says “It’s still kind of awkward” the former couple is “learning to communicate.”

Kelly Chase and Kenny

Kelly and Kenny were a quietly sweet, steady couple throughout the series although they didn’t end up getting married as much as her mom wanted them to (when Kelly said no, no one has ever looked more disappointed).

Now, Kelly is embracing life as a fitness coach.

Kenny has since moved on and is said to be living in North Carolina with a girlfriend.