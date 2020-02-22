🔥Love is Blind is a reality TV nightmare and we can’t stop watching🔥

LOVE IS BLIND on Netflix.. Photo courtesy Netflix Love is Blind is a must-watch reality TV series on Netflix! The season finale of Love is Blind premieres on Thursday, February 27, 2020.Calling all reality TV fans! Love is Blind is your next binge-watch on Netflix!Love is Blind is the newest Netflix original reality TV series. It’s hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and it premiered on the streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 13. The new episodes of the series are added to Netflix weekly, which is a relatively new thing for the streaming service.This show is absolutely bonkers. In this nightmare scenario, single people start dating people in these pods, which are basically little rooms. For each date, the contestants sit and chat with one another, but the catch is that they can’t see each other. If they make a connection, they continue it for a few days and see where things lead.And, that’s where things start to go off the rails. After chatting with this person, the male contestants, for the most part, propose to the female contestant they have the best chemistry with. They’ve known each other for a few days and never actually seen each other before they get engaged.From there, these new couples are on the fast track to marriage. They go on vacation together in Mexico for like a week to continue to get to know each other, and then it’s back into the real world, meeting families and prepare for a wedding within a month.Like I said, it’s a nightmare! I can’t imagine why anyone would sign up for this, but it makes for an excellent reality TV series. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a show like this, but this show takes it to another level!I don’t want to spoil anything for those who haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll keep my comments brief. The most interesting part of this whole scenario is what happens after they choose their partners and get engaged. As you might imagine, watching two people talk to each other through a wall is not very entertaining. After they get out of those little pods, things get really interesting.These are two strangers who know what feels like very little about the other person, and they each have VERY different expectations for how this is supposed to go. This part of the social experiment is very entertaining.I will admit, though, that this show is painful to watch at times. These are real people, and they did sign up for this, but I can’t help but feel bad. It’s hard to go through this process in front of the world to see.As of Feb. 20, there are nine episodes of the series available to stream on Netflix. The final is going to be added to Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27.Will you be tuning in for the season finale of Love is Blind? Let us know in the comments section below!