🔥Love in the time of coronavirus — self-isolating with your significant other is a perfect compatibility test🔥

Love Is Blind is an extraordinary new reality TV show in which a group of deluded narcissists couple up after a series of “blind” dates conducted from inside separate pods, from which you can hear your potential paramour but cannot see them.

If, after this unorthodox courtship, a couple declares themselves in love, one party can propose in order to unlock an IRL meeting, followed by a two-week package holiday to Mexico. Here rose petals are strewn across every surface and you are never more than four metres away from an infinity pool. Those that survive this — think Lord Of The Flies for the most vacuous members of Generation Tinder — win a wedding (and true love. Maybe).

If you haven’t binged it yet, don’t. Not because this wild ride isn’t worth it, but because you must save the series for your self-isolation.

An algorithm could not have designed a better way to make you value your own relationship — forged as it was in the fires of reality, not reality TV. And as you might be about to spend two weeks locked down together in a one-bed flat, you might need this timely, tacky reminder of quite how lucky you are.

At the risk of sounding like someone who was into self-isolating before it was cool (“I actually had their first album”), I am a veteran. My boyfriend and I just spent a week holed up in our flat in Camberwell, coughing and spluttering in (relative) harmony.

The Love is Blind cast (Netflix)

Luckily for us — and those who have been within a two-metre orbit of us recently — we had the flu, not Covid-19. But it was, I’d wager, good prep for the self-isolation which may yet come. We spent five days weakly climbing the walls, rationing Nurofen Plus and conjuring up meals from eclectic tins (“Do wholewheat noodles go with bamboo shoots?!”).

On the plus side, you know you’ve picked the right person after you have seen them reuse a sodden, balled-up sheet of loo roll to blow their nose and not immediately downloaded Tinder.

Self-isolation is a foul, gruelling, but efficient test of compatibility. If, after a week, you can still find something to say to one another — discussing how tired you are does not count — then you have won love’s lottery. Perhaps we will see a baby boom this Christmas (which will be nothing to do with me, I hasten to add).

On the other hand, a relationship on the rocks will surely not survive the ordeal. I also cannot imagine parents self-isolating with a toddler — or a teenager. At 14, admitting I even had parents was mortifying. I doubt Gen Z are more genial in the face of two weeks on house arrest. It’s hard to play happy families when it’s forced.

Perhaps, in fact, divorce rates will spike (even more than usual) next January: in self-isolation, frayed tempers turn minor issues into major blowouts. How do you fairly divide the housework when you’re both lying prone on the sofa? Who gets the last paracetamol? And never mind the what — where do you hoard your stockpile in a flat, while still leaving space for you to live comfortably? Incidentally, it’s always best not to laugh when someone stubs their toe on a tin.

But hey, at least you have someone to self-isolate with. Tinder is, surely, a risk too far in this new age of face masks and hand sanitiser (you don’t know where they’ve been — and it might be northern Italy). Love in the time of coronavirus? No one’s happily ever after.

Ruth shows she’s worth 100 male actors

There has been a recent vogue for marathon plays that stretch towards the seven-hour mark (The Inheritance, I’m looking at you). I can’t think of anything worse, but actor Ruth Wilson presumably saw that as a challenge.

It was announced last night that she has signed on to take part in the UK premiere of The Second Woman, a 24-hour production to be staged at the Young Vic later this year. In it, she will perform opposite 100 men. She’ll repeat the same scene — a different male actor will tag in after she wraps each one.

Brave punters can buy 24-hour tickets if they think they can go the distance (think of how numb your bum will go!), or get tickets for a set time slot.

Ruth Wilson (Dave Benett)

“I have a feeling that The Second Woman will challenge all norms of what it means to be actor and audience, to be performer and observer,” Wilson said. Probably.

Though isn’t it also a nifty way to show that anything men can do, women can do 100 times better?

Coronavirus cabins and cryptic crosswords

In the pandemic pandemonium, I have found a new outlet: lusting after remote cabins on Instagram. It is more fun than my previous hobby — lusting after two-bedroom flats in south-east London on Rightmove — because while I’ll never be able to buy either, the beautiful cabins don’t feel complicit in a system that’s stacked against my entire generation.

Anyway, the more remote the better. Take me to the Outer Hebrides! Show me cabin life in Finland! Dispatch me to a (chic) hut in Greenland! There I imagine I would not do anything as uncouth as watch four episodes of Love Is Blind on the trot, but would instead read four issues of The New Yorker and learn how to do a cryptic crossword.