🔥Love in London: photography competition shows the best of the capital🔥

Paris may be for lovers for London is putting on a rather decent show to counter the City of Light’s reputation thanks to the dating app Clikd.

Since 2018, the app has run a competition to showcase images of love in all forms across the capital. With six categories focusing on the city itself, loving your community, partner, pets, friends and what you do, people across the city are encouraged to snap a moment of happiness and positivity and send it to Clikd for the chance to win a prize, as well as the opportunity to display their creativity.

Scott Hamilton won the inaugural competition two years ago with his image “Snuggle”, which he entered into the love your partner category. The image ended up on billboards and digital advertising screens across the city.

The competition is heating up this year with some of 2020’s entrants displayed in the gallery above. However, there’s still some time left: the deadline for the Love in London competition is March 3. Applicants are encouraged to enter via the competition website.

‘Snuggle’ won the London in Love competition in 2018 (Scott Hamilton )

There’s a £3 entry fee for the competition which all goes towards supporting the work of the charity Relate, which gives advice, support and counselling to over 4 million people every year regarding relationships.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a photography pro, you can enter just by posting on Instagram. Every week in the run-up to the competition, Clikd will be searching the platform for posts tagged using @loveinlondon2020 and #LoveinLondon2020 to repost on the official Instagram account. The post with the highest number of likes on the Love in London account will be crowned the people’s champion.

Speaking about the competition, founder and CEO of Clikd, Michael Blakeley, said: “It’s fantastic to be organising a competition for such an important cause. Relate is an incredible charity that does fantastic work and we’re very excited to raise awareness of that through such a love-centric competition.

“Love is something that brings everyone together and to help display the best of Love In London is a fantastic privilege.”

Get ready to start snapping.

