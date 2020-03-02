louvre-museum-closed-as-management,-workers-meet-over-coronavirus-risks

🔥Louvre museum closed as management, workers meet over coronavirus risks🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: People line up at the Louvre Museum as the staff closed the museum during a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) – The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to the public early on Monday as management and workers held a meeting over the risks associated with the coronavirus.

A sign in multiple languages on the museum’s main entrance read: “Today the opening of the Louvre is delayed. We will inform you about a potential opening time as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”

Several dozen tourists and art lovers waited in line outside the ticket office; others gave up and walked off.

Reporting by Thierry Chiarello; Writing by Richard Lough

