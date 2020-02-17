🔥Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack: You were the kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend🔥

Louise Redknapp has remembered friend Caroline Flack as “a nugget of gold” and vowed to try to be her voice from now on.

Former Love Island presenter Flack was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, and is suspected to have taken her own life. She was 40.

Redknapp posted an emotional message on Instagram paying tribute to the “kindest” and most “sincere” person she had become friends with in the entertainment industry.

She also paid tribute to Flack for supporting her during her own tough times.

“I’m not quite sure where to start with this it is so heartbreaking,” Rednkapp wrote.

“Caroline when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances.

“I always think it takes a certain soul to be able to reach out to someone who they don’t really know that well and speak from the heart but you did that for me and from that moment a close friendship was founded. I feel so proud that I was someone that you felt you could trust and that you could speak to at any time about anything.”

Caroline Flack: Redknapp said she was proud to be her friend (AP)

Redknapp continued: “I know what really mattered to you was being loved and being cared for and I just wish you could see how loved you were by so many people.

“You didn’t deserve any of this what has happened.

“You were the kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend I’ve met in this industry.

“You turned up to every show I ever did coming back in to the industry you helped me believe I could go back and do something I never thought I could do again. Whether it was a little DJ set, a west-end show or a music gig you were there being the brightest loudest biggest loyalest supporter.”

Redknapp said she and Flack “spoke often about the people we wanted to become about being strong women about not letting people hurt us about standing up for what we believe in and supporting each other”.

“And I’m gonna do my best to be that person that you and I spoke about,” she said.

“I’m gonna try and do this for us for all the good things we said and the positive conversations we had you were an absolute star a nugget of gold.

“I know this will be hard for everyone to come to terms with but all I can say is I will try and speak your messages, I will try and live by all the things that we spoke about and I will try to be your voice and best be person I can be for you.”

She finished the moving message by saying: “Caroline I was so proud to be your friend you were our girl!”

Olly Murs and Laura Whitmore were also among other friends of Flack to express their grief on social media.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans on (free) 116123

Additional reporting by PA Media