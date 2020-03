Movie Details & Credits

Gravitas Ventures |

Release Date:

March 13, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Alexandra Daddario, Bria Vinaite, Danny Ramirez, Grant Harvey, Jamie Harris, Juno Temple, Rebecca Hazlewood, Robert Schwartzman, Simon Pegg, Tao Okamoto

Summary:

When an acclaimed music producer (Simon Pegg) goes off his schizophrenia medication, his friends chase him though the Los Angeles music scene to help commit him to a psychiatric hospital, revealing the troubling inadequacies of our mental health care system.

Director:

Katharine O’Brien

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

105 min

See All Details and Credits

Awards & Rankings

Watch Now