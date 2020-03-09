🔥Lost in Space renewed for third and final season at Netflix🔥

LOST IN SPACE – Credit: Netflix Lost in Space season 3 is officially happening at Netflix. Unfortunately, it will be the final season of the Netflix original series.Lost in Space is coming back for season 3 at Netflix!Netflix just announced the renewal on social media about two and a half months after the second season premiered on Netflix on Christmas Eve 2019.While it’s great news that the series is coming back for a new season, there’s some not-so-good news for Lost in Space fans. Unfortunately, the third season of the Netflix original series will be the final season.Lost in Space season 3 will be released on Netflix sometime in 2021. We don’t know when exactly to expect the series, but it could be anytime next year.I’m guessing it will likely be at least summer 2021 before we see the final season. We saw about a year and a half gap between seasons 1 and 2. If the new season follows that pattern, we should see Lost in Space season 3 in the summer of 2021, but it could be an even longer gap than that with the renewal news coming this spring.Check out the tweet announcing the third and final season below.It will be really interesting to see where the story goes with this being the final season. At the end of season 2, we saw John and Maureen separated from the rest of the Robinson fam. Interestingly, Judy and the Jupiter 2 group find the Fortuna, which was the same ship her father, Grant Kelly, used and disappeared on. Is Grant still alive?That’s likely what season 3 will explore, along with Maureen and John trying to find the Jupiter 2.Don’t be too sad about this show ending. Netflix also announced Zack Estrin, the showrunner and executive producer of the series, has signed an exclusive deal to make other projects at Netflix.According to the Netflix press release, Estrin shared that this series was always supposed to run for three seasons at Netflix.“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”Netflix did not announce how many episodes will be in the new season. In the first two seasons, there were 10 episodes, so we’re expecting there will be another 10 episodes in season 3.We’ll let you know more about Lost in Space season 3 when we find out! Stay tuned for more news about the final season of the Netflix original series.