Starring:

Eleanor Holmes Norton, Halle Berry, Jack Kingston, Jackie Speier, Jewel Kilcher, Jim McDermott, Jon Bon Jovi, Jorge L. Rivera, Mike C. Manning, Patrick Leahy, Rosario Dawson, Rotimi Rainwater, Steven V. Vasquez Jr., Tiffany Haddish

Summary:

Lost in America is a feature documentary on the issue of youth homelessness in America, following director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, and his team as they travel the country to shine a light on the epidemic of youth homelessness- highlighting issues like: human trafficking, the foster care system, youth rejected because ofLost in America is a feature documentary on the issue of youth homelessness in America, following director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, and his team as they travel the country to shine a light on the epidemic of youth homelessness- highlighting issues like: human trafficking, the foster care system, youth rejected because of their sexuality, domestic violence, abuse, and more. It also examines what many organizations, politicians and other public figures are doing (or not doing) to help these youth.… Expand

Genre(s):

Documentary

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

105 min