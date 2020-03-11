🔥Lost Girls🔥

Netflix |

Release Date (Streaming):

March 13, 2020

| R

Starring:

Amy Ryan, Austyn Johnson, Dean Winters, Gabriel Byrne, Haskiri Velazquez, Kevin Corrigan, Lola Kirke, Miriam Shor, Oona Laurence, Reed Birney, Rosal Colon, Thomasin McKenzie

Summary:

When 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert mysteriously disappears one night, her mother Mari (Amy Ryan) embarks on a dark journey that finds her face to face with hard truths about her daughter, herself, and police bias. Determined to find her daughter at all costs, Mari Gilbert retraces Shannan's last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island. Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget.

Genre(s):

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Rating:

R

Runtime:

95 min