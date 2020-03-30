🔥Los Angeles serial killer known as the ‘Grim Sleeper’ found dead in his prison cell🔥

Convicted serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr., also known as the “Grim Sleeper”, was found dead in his prison cell, as reported by NBC News.

Franklin, 67, was found unresponsive in his cell in California’s San Quentin State Prison and pronounced dead at 7: 43 p.m. Saturday. The state’s corrections department said the cause of death wasn’t immediately clear and there were no signs of trauma.

Franklin, a former garbage man and mechanic, was convicted in 2016 of murdering nine women and one teenaged girl in Los Angeles between 1985 and 2007. He was put on death row after a three-month trial.



A man walks past photographs set up as a memorial for 10 of the victims of the serial killer dubbed the “Grim Sleeper” who is currently awaiting trial in Los Angeles on August 10, 2010.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

He was called the ‘Grim Sleeper’ because of the apparently long hiatuses in killings between the late 1980s and 2002. Seven of his victims were killed between 1985 and 1988, while the other two occurred between 2002 and 2007.

The murders were unsolved for many years and community members at the time complained police didn’t take the cases seriously because most of the victims were black and poor and many were drug users and prostitutes during the crack cocaine epidemic, according to KTLA.

Franklin was arrested in 2010 after a cold case task force used a DNA match to find him. Although he was linked to many other killings — police believe it was as many as 25 — he was never prosecuted for them because of the long time it took to bring his case to trial.