🔥Los Angeles mayor orders residents to stay at home🔥

FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a face mask waits on sidewalk during the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The mayor of Los Angeles on Thursday ordered all residents of America’s second largest city to stay inside their homes to “immediately limit all nonessential movement” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said at an afternoon news conference.