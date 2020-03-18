🔥Lorry restrictions lifted to restock after coronavirus panic-buying🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Night-time restrictions on delivery lorries in London have been suspended to help shops restock after the Covid-19 outbreak sparked panic-buying.

London Councils announced the London Lorry Control Scheme, which aims to reduce lorry noise, would be suspended with immediate effect.

The scheme normally operates between 9pm-7am on weekdays and from 1pm on Saturday until 7am on Monday. Peter John, chairman of London Councils, said: “This will give hauliers peace of mind as they work under incredible pressure to supply shops and with vital goods.”

David Wells, CEO of Freight Transport Association, said: “This is a vital step forward in the industry’s response to the challenges posed by Covid-19.”

London panic buying during the Coronavirus outbreak – In pictures

Two popular food chains today said NHS workers will get meals half price.

Pret are knocking 50 per cent off the bills of anyone with a valid NHS card and all hot drinks are free.

CEO Pano Christou also said that the outlets will be takeaway only from today. He said: “It is important that we show solidarity in this difficult time.”

The move was mirrored by Leon, which increased its existing NHS discount from 15 per cent to 50 per cent. Co-founder John Vincent also said the business would be making free food deliveries to hospital staff who live near Leon outlets.

It came after supermarkets unveiled measures to help the elderly and vulnerable as stockpilers stripped shelves of food. Sainsbury’s said its stores will only be open to shoppers in “high-risk” groups for the first hour of trading on Thursday.