Lori Vallow spoke barely above a whisper when she appeared before a packed Idaho courtroom for the first time since the disappearance of her two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The judge reduced Vallow’s bail to $1 million as Rexburg, Idaho residents stood outside with signs demanding to know where the missing kids are. Jonathan Vigliotti shares details on Vallow’s first day in court.