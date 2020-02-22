🔥Lori Vallow faces extradition hearing after arrest in Hawaii🔥

Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother whose children haven’t been seen since September, remained silent during her extradition hearing in Kauai, Hawaii, on Friday. The hearing comes after Vallow was arrested on Friday. Vallow faces several serious charges: Deserting her children and delaying legal attempts to locate them. According to an affidavit, she hadn’t paid any money in child care since the children disappeared in September, and one of her children’s autism medication has gone unfilled. Vallow’s new husband, Chad Daybell, looked on in support. Daybell was questioned by police, but not arrested. The couple has been living in Hawaii for months, after moving from Idaho where police were looking for Vallow’s two missing children, J.J. and Tylee Ryan. “The last sighting that I have been aware of happened on the mainland and there has been no sighting since,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck.Idaho detectives are also investigating any possible connection between Vallow and Daybell and the deaths of their previous spouses, which all happened within months of each other. Vallow will return to court in early March.

