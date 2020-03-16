🔥Loose Women ditches studio audience during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Loose Women was broadcast without a live audience for the first time in response to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at the start of today’s episode, host Andrea McLean noted that “things not only look but sound very different” in the empty studio.

“We’re on our own,” she continued. “It is of course a precautionary measure in light of coronavirus, but rest assured we are here and we are going to be bringing you some light relief this lunchtime.

A spokesperson for Loose Women told the Evening Standard: “In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ITV has asked all producers to consider whether shows which normally have a live audience can be made without one.

“Decisions need to be made on a show by show basis, in consultation with commissioning teams [at ITV network] and taking into account the role of the audience in each show.

“Although we love to have an audience on Loose Women, we are following this guidance and adapting the show during this period so we don’t have an audience on set. This will commence from Monday 16th March.”

Ticket site SRO Audiences, who provide tickets for the programme filmed in London, said Loose Women will not be filmed in front of audiences until further notice.

However, those wishing to attend a taping are still able to add their names to a waiting list.

The panellists filmed in an empty studio (Rex Features)

“We do not know when audiences will return to the show,” a statement on the site reads. “But the dates on which the show will take place are still on the website and you may add yourself to the waiting list so that, if audiences are admitted back to the show on that date, we can contact you to let you know.”

The ITV daytime show, whose panellists include Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean, is the latest programme to have been affected by the Covid-19 virus.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has been forced to pull its finale show from Walt Disney World, Florida after the park decided to close until the end of the month following a rise in cases in the States.

Netflix has also shut down all film and television productions in America and Canada, after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency. Stranger Things, Grace & Frankie and Lucifer are all thought to have been affected.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale may see their weekly output of shows cut back should their stars contact coronavirus.

“The rationing of episodes is a sensible bet,” a source told The Mirror. “But the bigger problems would come if they can’t get people behind, or in front of the camera to make new ones.

“If that was the case for an extended period they’d simply run out of episodes.

“That is an eventuality no one wants but is something that could happen.”

Having faced heavy criticism for not imposing more draconian restrictions on the public, Downing Street has since confirmed a daily update will be broadcast from the government about the pandemic.

Currently, the UK has 1391 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 35 people having died from the disease.

Loose Women continues weekdays at 12pm on ITV