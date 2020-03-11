Loop Trolley could be back on track in April, promoter Joe Edwards say

The Loop Trolley sits stuck at the 6000 block of Delmar Boulevard during its final trip in service on Dec. 29.Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Post-Dispatch

UNIVERSITY CITY — The Loop Trolley could make a comeback in April, according to an email Joe Edwards has sent to the board of the taxing district that funds it.“A practical plan is being fine-tuned to ask the Loop Trolley Company to resume four-day operation this April,” Edwards wrote to the board, which includes County Executive Sam Page and University City Mayor Terry Crow.Edwards wrote, “The third trolley car should be tested and ready by then to enable predictable service for this valuable transit asset for the bi-state region. By the way, car 003 is beautiful.”The trolley shut down in December after running for only about a year amid a string of financial and operating problems. The city and county refused to appropriate any funds to bail out the trolley, and in January, the Bi-State Development Agency failed to endorse a plan for the Metro transit system to take over the line.Edwards said the trolley may be able to operate now without a bailout. What’s changed is the sales tax district along the trolley route raises tax revenue to support the trolley whether it runs or not.And over the first quarter, the district has replenished its coffers with new revenues from the one-cent sales tax to the extent that relaunching the line would be feasible, Edwards said. The Post-Dispatch has requested more detailed information about the district’s current financial status. Edwards said the district was projected to raise more than $900,000 this year.Edwards said in an interview that a tentative plan would be to run the trolley Thursday through Sunday. Having a third car come online “will make all the difference in the world,” he said.Page could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said her goal was for the district to avoid having to refund $25 million in federal money that helped build the line.“If the (district) doesn’t run the trolley, it will be in default,” he said. “So that’s why even getting it up and running a few days I think would keep the (district) in compliance.”Mokhtee Ahmad, regional administrator of the U.S. Federal Transit Administration, has asked Edwards to provide “a detailed schedule for hours of operations and assurances that the (taxing district) will be able to meet the commitments mentioned in your letter to reopen services in April.”If the trolley does not get back on track, Ahmad warned, the federal government may start trying to claw back some of the $25 million in federal money that helped build the line.Edwards said on Tuesday he hoped Bi-State would reconsider taking over the trolley after it relaunches.The trolley never met financial expectations.Ticket revenue has averaged less than $3,000 a month since the trolley began operating in November 2018, and last month fell below $2,000, Loop Trolley Co. records show.In 2017, an operating budget released by trolley officials had projected annual farebox revenue of $394,433 for the first year of operations.

