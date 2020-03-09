🔥Looks Like Taskmaster Is Mimicking THE COMPLETE Avengers Team And It’s Awesome🔥

It hasn’t even been per year since Marvel wrapped up Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sufficient reason for it, the majority of the story and characters lines that were ongoing so long as a decade. When Phase 4 gets underway we’ll be introduced to numerous new characters, however before we get there, we’ve some unfinished business with Black Widow. The final trailer for May’s big Phase 4 debut dropped online today, sufficient reason for it, we got a far greater consider the film’s big bad, Taskmaster.

Fans of the type from Marvel Comics know Taskmaster well. He’s a remarkably popular character whose primary ability is he cam mimic basically any physical movement once he sees someone else perform it. And predicated on this trailer, it appears like he’s been reading through to the Avengers, as he’s revealing several skills that appear to be they came directly from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Captain America’s Shield Skills

Early in the trailer we see Black Widow’s car getting removed by some form of explosion, which, since it turns out, can be an attack from Taskmaster himself. Widow tries to take him down with simple firearms, but Taskmaster is armed with a shield which he uses to avoid the bullets. However, he’s not merely capable of utilizing the shield in its traditional purpose. He throws it at Black Widow then, in a move that is definitely likely to remind folks of among Black Widow’s buddies, Captain America.

Needless to say, we also see David Harbour’s Red Guardian accomplish some shield skills aswell close to the end of the trailer, so it is possible Taskmaster is in fact mimicking him. But since Red Guardian is actually just the Russian Captain America, everything comes from exactly the same place in any event really.

Black Widow’s Hand AT HAND Combat

Within the next area of the trailer, we learn just how Taskmaster has been gaining his abilities. He’s watching what is apparently surveillance footage of Black Widow fighting, though, for all of us, that it is footage of Scarlett Johansson’s first MCU appearance, in Iron Man 2. It could seem that Taskmaster doesn’t have to witness the physical movements personally, just watching people enough fight on television is. Which means that he may have picked up plenty of different fighting techniques minus the people he’s copying ever having any idea.

Later in the trailer, in a struggle with Red Guardian,. we see Taskmaster accomplish a back flip that appears like exactly the type of thing we woulds expect from Black Widow.

Hawkeye’s Bow

Finally we’re given another look at an instant we saw in the initial trailer, Taskmaster utilizing a bow and arrow. Without context, it might certainly be that Taskmaster is utilizing the weapon because of its own sake just. He’s probably well been trained in the usage of plenty of different weapons. Since he’s responsible for thew Red Room, where Black Widow received her training, that could appear to be necessary. However, understanding that the MCU version of Taskmaster gets the same expertise as his comic counterpart, it appears quite likely that can be an intentional reference that Taskmaster has been studying Black Widow’s buddy Hawkeye aswell.

One certainly wonders if we’ll see other Avengers abilities copied in the brand new Black Widow film. In the event that you missed the brand new trailer earlier today, take a look below.

Black Widow hits theaters in-may.