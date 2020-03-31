🔥Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Are Social Isolating Together🔥

It’s been a whirlwind year for Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. She’s been working for the past 15 years, but her recent role in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and highly-anticipated turn as a Bond Girl in the forthcoming No Time To Die quickly brought her mega fame in 2019. And what would celebrity status be without a famous and high-profile man in her arms? After weeks of swirling rumors, not only is de Armas dating Ben Affleck, but it looks like they are in social isolation together.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been spotted together in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles going on walks together with their dogs. The pair could be seen embracing one another and smooching to get some fresh air amidst their and the rest of Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order. It looks like the two are having their very own rom-com during this crazy time of quarantine, as seen in the pictures shared by the Ana de Armas Updates Twitter page.

The couple have been seen going out on walks hand-in-hand for multiple days this past week, most recently on Monday. It’s one of the few things Los Angeles residents are doing in-between being cooped up in their houses.

The couple met on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water, which is a thriller about a couple with an open relationship. In the movie, Ben Affleck’s character becomes a prime suspect after Ana de Armas’ other lovers go missing. Rumors started about Affleck and de Armas being an item earlier in March when they were spotted together in Cuba and Costa Rica.

On March 17, Ana de Armas posted a set of photos of her hanging out at the beach on her Instagram. Ben Affleck commented on the pictures with “photo credit pls” (via Daily Mail), heightening rumors that the two are in a new relationship. During a recent interview with Vogue Spain, the actress said Affleck’s “talent is infinite.” That sounds quite girlfriend-y, doesn’t it?

Ben Affleck is no stranger to high-profile relationships. He dated Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez before settling down with Jennifer Garner back in 2005, who he has three children with. He and Garner split up back in 2015 and finalized their divorce in late 2018. Ana de Armas has been married before as well, to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, but they divorced back in 2013 after two years as husband and wife.

Ben Affleck is coming off two public stints in rehab due to alcohol abuse. He recently opened up about his “cathartic” experience working on The Way Back, his movie about a basketball coach dealing with his own addiction struggles. Affleck and de Armas’ Deep Water is set for a November 2020 release.