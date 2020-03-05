🔥Looks Like Avengers: Endgame Has A Nod To Iron Man And The First Avengers🔥

One of the greatest challenges Avengers: Endgame had to overcome was to give longtime fans some closure with the original superheroes who they’d have to say goodbye to during its runtime. After about a decade each of story arcs, Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man were given their own endings with the 23-film culmination. But did you notice one awesome callback to 2012’s The Avengers?

If you can think back to the end of the historical team-up film, Iron Man ultimately saves the day when he takes a nuke up into space. It’s his first time off of Earth, and during the sequence, there’s a memorable close up shot of Robert Downey Jr’s eyes as he witnesses being propelled into the stars. Check it out below:

The angle may now remind fans of Captain America’s first trip to space in Avengers: Endgame. When the team boards the Benatar, the camera focuses on Steve Rogers’ eyes as he experiences the universe away from Earth. Here’s the shot:

Uncanny, right? It’s not just a close-up shot of their eyes; the same angle and effect of seeing the light being projected from their eyeballs is used to a tee. If it wasn’t clear already, the filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame really paid attention to the rest of the MCU during the process of making the box office smash hit. There were references to the past sprinkled all across the movie.

The short shots of their eyes can also be representative of the two Marvel heroes as characters. For example, when Iron Man goes into space, he reacts to it with closing his eyes during the moment, while Cap keeps his eyes wide open. And since Tony Stark has always had more of a bleak approach to the unknown, it’s great symbolism.

It’s a good find from ScreenRant and proof that there’s still a lot more that Avengers: Endgame fans are uncovering almost a year later. A VFX artist just revealed a small mistake they made to Thanos that most fans completely missed, albeit a tough one to even notice.

It’s small moments like these that make Avengers: Endgame so loved among Marvel fans. The movie feels like it’s rewarding those who have followed along for years with this cinematic universe. Endgame was clearly made with a close eye (pun intended) on everything that came before it and that’s why it will have such a lasting impact on movies.

Yet somehow, Avengers: Endgame is the first movie to hold the record of the highest-grossing movie of all time and not win an Oscar. Anyway, the MCU is gearing up to continue with Phase Four with Black Widow coming May 1 and The Eternals on November 6.