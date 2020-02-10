🔥Looking to lose weight? New study looks at which calorie-counting app is the best🔥

Scientists testing five popular calorie-counting apps have found that Noom is the best at helping people lose weight.

The study compared five nutritional databases – Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, FatSecret, Noom, and Lose It! – against professional standards.

Researchers found the apps all provided good estimates of calories and levels of saturated fats. However, levels of sodium, protein and micronutrients were harder to measure.

Their study, which was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, found Noom contained the most accurate caloric food database. Although the app doesn’t show levels of micronutrients, its calorie counts were accurate, researchers found.

Fifteen women and five men with an average age of 36 were used as participants for the study. They recorded their food consumption over a 24-hour period.

Researchers compared their dietary intake to a well-established reference method called Dietplan6, which is used by professional dieticians and nutritionists in the UK.

Noom, which is designed to help people form “lifelong, sustainable habits”, was found to have the highest correlation to Dietplan6.

“If you’re counting calories or trying to lose weight, your food database better be accurate,” said CEO and co-founder of Noom, Saeju Jeong.

Researchers wrote in the paper: “As the use and availability of apps grows, this study helps clinicians and researchers to make better-informed decisions about using these apps in research and practice.”