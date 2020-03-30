Look like your mom? Enter our Mother’s Day contest

1 of 6

Jazell Thomas, 45, Florissant, left, and daughter Leah Thomas, 19, are photographed on Wednesday, April 30, 2014 at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Faust Park. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle, [email protected]

Daughter, Katlynn Hutchcraft (left) and mother, Becky Slightom

Mother, Nicole Davidson (left) and daughter, Nyla Jones

Get ready to do a double take. It’s time for our annual mother and child look-alike contest. These reader-submitted photos have become a favorite Mother’s Day feature in our section. Browsing our look-alike photos could be a great way to while away some hours in your home. Or, moms, have fun with a photo session with your little ones to send something in. We’ve probably all realized how important family is right now, so let’s honor moms everywhere with our Mom & Me contest. We are accepting entries through April 20. You can upload your photo submission at stltoday.com/contests. Winners and finalists will be featured in the Mother’s Day edition of the Post-Dispatch.

Donna and Alexandra

Holly Stockmann, St. Louis

Me and my Amber

Elveeta Macon, St. Louis

Stacy Raiffie Fendelman and Vicki Raiffie

“This was taken on 3/31/2019 on our family vacation in Bonita Springs, FL. Whenever we are together in public people constantly say to us how much we look alike! My is absolutely stunning on the outside and even more beautiful on the inside!”Stacy Fendelman, Webster Groves

My Hero

“This woman is the most kind-hearted woman you will ever meet. I’m blessed to have a mother who is also my best friend.”Amity Portell, DeSoto, Mo.

Heather & Reese

Heather Barger, Ellisville

Robin & Ted Berry

Robin Berry, Alton, Ill.

Kayla & Mom

“Wedding in Spain”Patty Fozzard, O’Fallon, Mo.

Ashlee & Trish

Mother, Trish Gaddy (right) and daughter, Ashlee Raymer

Mackenizie & Robyn Chi-town Girls Trip 3/31-4/2

Robyn Ware, Ballwin

Mother / daughter = bff

Robin Townsend, Hillsboro, Mo.

Mother & Me

“Attached is a photo of my mom and me. We look so much alike — people ALWAYS think we are sisters!! It’s so great having such a loving mother / daughter relationship!!”Eileen Mitchell, Chesterfield

Jane and Amanda

“Not only do my mother and I look alike, we sound alike too!”Amanda Hill, Manchester

The Ms. N’s

Mother, Nicole Davidson (left) and daughter, Nyla Jones

Twinning!

“Me and my sweet sister child! Often mistaken for sisters, I am constantly told that she is the perfect little ‘mini-me’. Thankfully, she has all of my best qualities and none of my worst! 😘”Caroline Whiting, Pevely

Christmas

“Mom & son @ Christmas”Patresa Parker, East St Louis

Me & My Baby Girl!

“Always so much fun hanging out with my sweet daughter! Love her bunches!!”Lisa Hearn, St. Louis

⚾ ❤️ Mom & Me ❤️ ⚾

“My Sunshine.”Jen Holland, Pontoon Beach

Double the Love

“Nothing can break the soul bond of a mother/daughter connection. Forever linked, and always loved! 🧡”Kelly Henson, Worden, Ill.

Mom or twin sister?

Mikyla Simpson, Edwardsville

Leigh and Lex

Leigh Palitzsch, Lake St. Louis

Nikki and Chloe

Nicole Harrison, Maryland Heights

Mallori and Joann

Joann Burpo, St. Charles

Lauren & Renee

Lauren Aubry, Manchester

Beth Crow And Shannon

Shannon Krzyszton, Crown Point, Ind.

Mom look-alike

Mona Naucke, Festus

My Mini Me

Angela Teson, Cottleville

Mom and me

Joanna Lawrence, Troy, Mo.

♥♥

Paulette Potter, Lake St.Louis

20 years apart same face

“I have been told nearly every day if my life how much I look like myMom. I’m not complaining!”Jennifer Rappaport, Kirkwood

Mommy and Me

Twuana Price, Florissant

Two Peas in a Pod

“Mother (Donna) & Daughter (Lauren) living 2,000 miles apart. Lauren moved from St. Louis to the PNW 3 years ago, this was our weekend together for mom’s birthday :-)”Lauren Mueller, Woodland, Wash.

Tina & Tori

Tina Laut, Wentzville

Alex & Staci

“She’s been my best friend and twin for 22 years now! :)”Alex Bogusz, Spaulding, Ill.

Kathy & Christy

“This is my oldest daughter, my best friend. She is always there when I need her. I wouldn’t know what I’d do without her.”Kathy Ducharme, Wentzville

Vicki & Brittany

“I get told I look like my mama literally ALL THE TIME! She’s my best friend, and she’s stunning, so I’ll take the compliment!”Brittany Kastner, Union

Tsumami (Tsunami and his mommy)

Mother, Chris Augustine and son, Tsunami Augustine

Seeing double??

“We have more in common than looking alike, my dad’s nickname for me is ‘little Joann’ because of how much my characteristics mirror hers, too!”Mollie Reagan, St. Louis

Me n my mini

“Sherann and Mariah”Sherann Lawton, Lawton, Okla.

Mini Meeeeee

“We look alike but my daughter is Ivy League, I am NOT!”Katie Curran, Glendale, Mo.

My mini-me

Julia Dietl, Webster Groves

Victoria and Sydney

“21st Fast Eddie’s”Victoria Viera, O’fallon, Mo.

Angie and Reaghen

Reaghen West, St Charles

Tori and Tamirra

“My niece and my sister”Shantay Brown, St. Louis, Mo.

Kai and Melinda Davis

Melinda Davis, Dardenne Prairie

Mad and Mom

“My little and I are alike in look and personality – My best friend and mini twin!”Michelle Hoff, O’Fallon, Mo.

Sister sister?

“She always said she’d have one foot in the friend box and one foot in the mom box, or both feet in the mom box, until I was an adult. She’s always been the best mom, but now I’m so thankful she’s the best friend, too. ❤️❤️”Katlynn Hutchcraft, Benton, Ill.

Ainsley + Angela Mirror Image

“Ever since I was a teeny tiny girl, I’ve always been my mom’s mini! A huge honor considering my mom is the hardest working, most selfless, lovely human on earth! Happy Mother’s Day, Mommy!”Ainsley Slifer, St. Louis, Mo.

Double Mint Twins

Lacy Kotzamanis, Bethalto, Ill.

Angie & Kelsey

Kelsey Hinshaw, Shelbyville, Mo.

Katie & Grace

Katie McMillen, O’Fallon, Mo.

Aisha Sultan • 314-340-8300Home and family [email protected] on [email protected]

You’re not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The H1N1 flu that caused a pandemic in 2009 was much less deadly and contagious than COVID-19.