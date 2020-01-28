Home NEWS 🔥Look Forward To Working With India For “Decade Full Of Achievements”: US🔥

Look Forward To Working With India For 'Decade Full Of Achievements': US

The US State Department said it looks forward to working with India on a wide range of issues

Washington:

The United States has said that it is looking forward to working together with India on a wide range of issues including security.

As India recently completed 71 years as a Republic, Washington wished New Delhi for a decade “full of achievements”.

“We join PM Narendra Modi in wishing for a new decade full of achievements for #India & look forward to partnering with India to make these goals a reality. Looking forward to working together on issues ranging from water and space to, trade, energy, and security,” tweeted State_SCA, US State Department’s bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) on Monday.

The SCA had retweeted US ambassador to India Ken Juster’s tweet on Republic Day.

“Great to see #USIndiaDefense cooperation on display during #RepublicDayIndia! #Chinook #Apache,” tweeted Mr Juster on January 26.

We join PM @narendramodi in wishing for a new decade full of achievements for #India & look forward to partnering with India to make these goals a reality. Looking forward to working together on issues ranging from water and space to, trade, energy, and security. AGW https://t.co/z10d3VR9ok

– State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 27, 2020

India’s newly acquired Chinook helicopters and Apache attack choppers were on at the display for the first time during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Sunday.

 

