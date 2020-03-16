🔥Loo rolls go under lock and key at London park🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Loo rolls have been chained to the walls inside public lavatories in Hackney to stop park users stealing them.

Art Sejdiu, 26, an assistant TV producer, noticed the locked-up loo roll in London Fields yesterday.

He said: “I didn’t know what to think, but really it won’t stop anyone from taking it because they could just unroll it all.

“It’s sad that they have had to resort to that and that they might have to close the toilets if it keeps going on.”

A council note read: “Unfortunately there has been a significant increase in the theft of toilet paper and soap from Hackney’s parks toilets in recent weeks.

“If soap and toilet paper continues to be removed as soon as it is replenished, we will be forced to close the park toilets.”

It comes as supermarkets across the country issued warnings, urging people not to panic buy household goods and food.