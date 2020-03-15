🔥Long lines at major U.S. airports ‘unacceptable,’ U.S. fixing problem, official says🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Long lines and delays at U.S. international airports for returning U.S. travelers being screened for coronavirus are “unacceptable” and the government has made adjustments to fix the problem, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf spoke at a White House news conference on a day when television stations showed travelers crowded close together in airport lines at Chicago’s O’Hare and other major airports after President Donald Trump imposed restrictions last week on travelers from Europe.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Daniel Wallis

About the Author: mariya smith

