Long before Uber, service cars operated like small buses in St. Louis

A former Consolidated driver picks up customers at Ninth and Cole streets downtown on Dec. 7, 1965, a few days into the CORE boycott of Bi-State to save what was left of service cars. In 1965, they charged 20 cents per rider. That was 10 cents cheaper that buses, but buses allowed free transfers. The defiant owner-operators erased Consolidated’s name from their cars. (Lester Linck/Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS • A hybrid in between taxicabs and buses, service cars were large automobiles that cruised regular routes for hire, offering the relative comfort of a car seat on a schedule.Cabbies and streetcar motormen loathed service cars because they siphoned customers and clogged downtown corners. Bus company executives called them “parasites.”Before World War II, almost 500 service cars plied the city and suburbs, charging five-cent fares. Many people called them “jitneys” — old slang for a nickel. Separate cars and routes served blacks and whites. Police officers hounded service-car drivers for failing to possess commercial licenses or veering from assigned routes.After the war, City Hall hit service cars with more regulations, such as requiring legitimate insurance. As more families bought their own cars and buses replaced clunky streetcars, service cars faded the way of horse-drawn trolleys. By the 1960s, the last three routes served an almost exclusively black clientele on the North Side.Their end became entangled in politics and race.The last company was the Consolidated Service Car Co., owned by Anthony F. Sansone, who managed Alfonso J. Cervantes’ mayoral campaign in 1965. Cervantes also had been Sansone’s partner in Consolidated. The mayor said he unloaded his interest shortly after taking office.The Bi-State Transit System (now Metro), created in 1963 from 15 regional bus companies, lobbied hard to eliminate service cars. Consolidated charged 20 cents, undercutting Bi-State’s 30-cent fare.Sansone finally accepted Bi-State’s offer of $625,000 to go away. The last runs were scheduled for the morning of Nov. 30, 1965.Some Consolidated drivers thought otherwise. Most owned their service cars. With help from the Committee of Racial Equality (CORE), they offered service with city permits along Franklin, Enright and Easton (Martin Luther King) avenues. They charged no fare but accepted “donations.”CORE called the unlicensed cars “freedom rides,” a nod to civil rights actions in the South.”Our main goal is not so much to boycott Bi-State, but to keep service cars on the street,” said CORE chairman Norman Seay.Bi-State added buses on the disputed routes, but most blacks took service cars. In January, Bi-State executive S. Carl Robinson acknowledged, “We are suffering acutely from this.”But the dispute also caused division among black St. Louisans. Cabbies complained about the “freedom rides.” So did Bi-State drivers, many of whom were black — and whose $6,000 salaries were twice that of service drivers. Bi-State offered jobs to some of Consolidated’s former workers. Police hit the service-car drivers with 1,100 summonses.On March 2, 1966, CORE declared victory and ended the boycott. Two years later, former Consolidated drivers settled their suit against Sansone.Subsequent efforts to revive service cars fizzled.

Look Back: Service cars’ last run, 1965

St. Louis City Hall, 1965. (Lloyd Spainhower/Post-Dispatch)

Lloyd Spainhower

Look Back: Service cars’ last run, 1965

A Bi-State bus at North Kingshighway and the former Hodiamont streetcar line in October 1966. The scene is looking west from Kingshighway. Like the old streetcar line before it, the Hodiamont bus line ran through the heart of north St. Louis. That line runs the area last served by service cars. Photo by Floyd Bowser of the Post-Dispatch

Look Back: Service cars’ last run, 1965

St. Louis Alderman Lawrence E. Woodson speaks to the Board of

Public Service in City Hall on May 22, 1973, on behalf of the

Community Service Car Co., another effort to revive the service-car

business. The board rejected the plan. (Lloyd

Spainhower/Post-Dispatch)

Lloyd Spainhower

Look Back: Service cars’ last run, 1965

A sign in the front window of a former Consolidated service car

on Dec. 8, 1965, during the boycott of Bi-State buses. This car is

stopped at 12th Boulevard and Franklin Avenue, an intersection now

called Tucker and Dr. Martin Luther King boulevards. The former

Easton Avenue now is part of King boulevard. (Buel

White/Post-Dispatch)

Buell White

Look Back: Service cars’ last run, 1965

Elaine O’Connell, secretary of the St. Louis Board of Public

Service, accepts the application of a new company to provide

service cars in north St. Louis. Seeking a permit on Feb. 9, 1966,

is (center) Solomon Rooks, president of Citizens Service Car Co.

With him is Bill Bailey, chairman of the Committee of Racial

Equality in 1966. The board, the city’s main construction agency,

also handled taxi and service-car permits. Citizens Service Car

never ran regular operations. (Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)

Renyold Ferguson

Look Back: Service cars’ last run, 1965

Norman R. Seay, chairman of the Congress of Racial Equality

(CORE) in 1965, when he helped organize the boycott of Bi-State

buses over the closing of Consolidated Service Car Co., which

mainly served black commuters. Seay took part in the Jefferson Bank

protests in 1963 and is a long-time civil rights leader in St.

Louis. (Lester Linck/Post-Dispatch)

Lester Linck

Look Back: Service cars’ last run, 1965

Anthony F. Sansone Sr., owner of Consolidated Service Car Co.

Shortly after Cervantes was elected mayor in 1965, Sansone was

appointed 25th Ward Democratic committeeman. He ran the Lambert

Field airport-limousine service until 1982. Sansone, a real-estate

developer, is chairman of Sansone Group in Clayton. (Lou

Phillips/Post-Dispatch)

Lou Phillips

