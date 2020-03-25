🔥#londontogether: Sir Peter Blake's rainbow is a 'symbol of hope' for the capital during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sir Peter Blake has created a special rainbow for the Evening Standard as “a symbol of hope” for Londoners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The picture bears the slogan “London Stands Together”, a tribute to the capital’s sense of solidarity at a time when we are kept apart physically.

Standard readers are encouraged to cut out the image, on the back page of Wednesday’s paper, or download it HERE to print out and put it in their windows.

Children began displaying rainbow pictures after schools closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

A picture of a rainbow is seen in a window in Enfield (Reuters)

Pop artist Sir Peter said: “The rainbow has always been a symbol for optimism, and I believe its emergence as a symbol of hope now has been led by the children, which is heart-warming.

“We will get through this if we all do as we are asked, particularly stay at home and wash your hands often.”

The 87-year-old has been self-isolating for more than a week and is being helped by friends and family.

Sir Peter Blake (Jeremy Selwyn)

He said: “I have carried on working, and as all appointments have been postponed, work is less interrupted than usual.”

He was not paid for this image but has asked the Standard to make a donation in his name to the Graeae Theatre Company, which works with deaf and disabled actors.

Designer Anthony Burrill has created an artwork for the cover of ES Magazine as a “message of togetherness”. The design, proclaiming “We Are One”, is published this week.

You can download Sir Peter’s poster HERE to print out at home