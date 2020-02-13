🔥London's viral moment: how the capital is preparing for coronavirus🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s currently the only conversation in London: coronavirus, and how to stop its march, is dominating offices, WhatsApp groups and university campuses. Last night, the first London case of the virus was confirmed. A Chinese woman who flew into the capital a few days ago developed symptoms after landing at Heathrow. She was rushed to the specialist centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS trust in central London last night.

This is not panic: as a spokesperson from the Mayor’s office observed this week, “the risk to individuals remains low” and they are continuing “to monitor the situation closely and ensure London is fully prepared to respond as necessary”. Also, the capital’s Blitz spirit persists in the face of everything from Tube strikes to pandemics. But there is a sense of mobilisation: from offices sending out ‘all staff’ emails about hand-washing, to strategies at big banks to limit international travel, behind the scenes there’s an operation in progress, and even the most germ-positive commuters are brushing up. This is how the capital is preparing for the virus.

Project pandemic

There have been nine cases of coronavirus (official name: COVID-19, or 019-nCoV) confirmed in the UK so far, with one in London (symptoms, should you be concerned, include a fever, coughing, tightness in the chest, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties). Constant vigilance is the order of the day.

An internal GLA group led by Fiona Twycross, deputy mayor for fire and resilience and chairwoman of the London Resilience Forum, the body whose sole remit is to prepare London for emergencies, is meeting twice a week to monitor the effect of this latest health scare. It hasn’t yet deemed establishing a Strategic Coordination Group necessary, which is some comfort — that is a kind of London-centric Cobra team folding in both Public Health England and NHS London to co-ordinate the city’s response.

Global companies, including Goldman Sachs, Linklaters and Morgan Stanley, have temporarily suspended non-essential business travel to mainland China and require anyone returning from the country to work from home for two weeks afterwards. At London Fashion Week, starting tomorrow, there will be deep-clean every evening of the central hub at 180 The Strand, and antibacterial hand sanitisers will be made available.

Westminster School is recommending foreign students with homes in China do not to return for the half-term school holidays to areas “currently at risk”. Other schools have implemented more idiosyncratic advice. One teacher at a school in west London confesses that pupils and staff “are bumping elbows instead of shaking hands”.

Bugged out: Cillian Murphy in the movie 28 Days Later, about a mystery virus that spreads across the capital

Medic Aid

Health authorities have introduced “advanced monitoring” at airports that receive direct flights from China. At Heathrow and Gatwick, a team made up of seven medics will help any patients on arrival from China who feel unwell. In China, thermographic monitors — scanners that display the core body temperature of those who pass through them — have been set up, although a thermometer under the armpits is a more prevalent temperature check. One British man was this week prevented from leaving Wuhan in China, where the virus originated, because his temperature was 37.5C (he claims he’d been wearing two jackets). A soaring temperature, associated with fever, is therefore enough to land you in quarantine.

“[All] this is useful, but imperfect”, admits Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton. “You’re looking for passengers with a fever which displays quite generic symptoms. Infected individuals may not yet be showing symptoms, and the diagnostic test is done in a laboratory, so take at least a few hours before results are known.”

The problem of detaining members of the public against their will has been well documented. In the UK the spread of coronavirus was upgraded to a “serious and imminent threat” to the public this week after a patient in isolation threatened to “abscond” despite signing a contract agreeing to remain within care (a higher threat rating means the authorities have greater powers to impose quarantine). Designated “priority assessment” isolation rooms have already been set up at The Royal Free, Newham and Whipps Cross hospitals to prevent those who show symptoms from mixing with vulnerable patients.

Then there’s the race to find a cure. The mortality rate is still low (about two per cent). But there is currently no vaccine, and antibiotics are ineffective. Good news: Professor Robin Shattock, of Imperial College, who heads one of the few labs in the world developing a coronavirus vaccine, began animal trials this week — which could lead to human trials in as little as five months. Meanwhile, a research team at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute is preparing to begin clinical testing of a novel coronavirus vaccine. There’s financial support, too: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged up to $100 million to help contain the outbreak.

Keep it clean

How do you prevent yourself becoming a super-spreader? “The message is ‘keep calm and carry on’ but adopt good respiratory hygiene”, says Professor Sally Bloomfield, chairwoman and member of the scientific advisory board of the International Scientific Forum on Home Hygiene. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use sanitiser that contains 60 per cent alcohol or more.

Can you use public transport without touching people? Yes (although hypochondriacs might want to avoid touching the Tube’s greasy poles). Sound practice is to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Dr Robin Thompson, from Oxford University, has said that “the Underground could provide a network to spread the virus quickly” after a first London case was confirmed, but restraint is advised until we know more about the patient’s interactions in the city. Prepper-types are, as ever, helpful to no one but themselves: certain sellers on Amazon have said deliveries of surgical masks will be delayed for weeks as individuals bulk buy to hoard vast supplies.

Masks are effective at preventing the spread of viruses in droplets of spit or phlegm. But according to Dr Jake Dunning, head of emerging infections and zoonoses (any infection or disease that is transmitted to humans from lower vertebrates) at Public Health England, “there is very little evidence of widespread benefit from their use outside of these clinical settings.” Facemasks must be worn correctly, changed frequently, disposed of safely and used in combination with good hygiene behaviour in order for them to be effective. Research also shows “compliance with these recommended behaviours” — the good hygiene — “reduces over time when wearing facemasks for prolonged periods”. So, frankly, don’t bother.

Indeed “it’s not about wearing a mask — it’s less of the handshaking, touching and kissing,” says John Oxford, Emeritus Professor of virology at Queen Mary University London, who believes the virus’s weakness lies in reducing “transmission events” where it can be spread by contact (Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody). There are so few cases in the UK that “you’d have to go to a lot of gyms to get sick in any meaningful way”, he adds, but adapting your behaviours in case the isolated cases become an outbreak can’t hurt. The coronavirus can live on your fingers for up to two hours after contact — so go cashless and avoid touching the escalator on the Tube. Skip the hugs, handshakes and air kisses at meetings. On Valentine’s Day, he advises, um, breathing less on your partner. “I have more chance of being struck by a meteorite on the Northern line than catching the coronavirus right now,” says Oxford. “But, if circumstances change, these are all good habits to have picked up.”

The resisterhood

Poor Steve Walsh. The 53-year-old businessman was forced to go public after intense media scrutiny surrounded the identity of a “super-spreader” who unwittingly infected 11 other Britons who were in France with him at a ski resort. It’s an unhelpful term, say experts, referring to significantly more people with a disease than usual. In this case, that’s two or three people per infection. The World Health Organization does not recognise it as a definition.

Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, told The Independent there are two possible theories about how super-spreaders function. One could be that “some individuals shed large amounts of virus so they are more likely to pass this on”, and are therefore “likely to be sicker so more likely to be hospitalised” and present a risk of hospital transmission.

Alternatively, super-spreaders cope better with the virus and don’t show any symptoms at all — so don’t know they have it and conduct business as usual. Some are tougher than others — women. A Lancet paper reported that of 99 patients admitted to hospital in Wuhan, 67 were men and 32 women.

“Some scientists are now convinced that these sex differences in clinical data reflect a genuine male vulnerability to coronaviruses, rather than a bias in exposure”, the science journalist Anjana Ahuja concluded in the Financial Times. Hormones — specifically oestrogen — are speculated by the WHO to provide an “inherent biological advantage” among women. The future (of society) is female?