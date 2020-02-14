🔥London's new 'Flower Tower' to have a 700ft-high residents' bar🔥

Due for completion in 2023, this exterior of the slim 65-storey skyscraper will feature three vertical ‘petal’ sections encasing nearly 500 apartments.

London’s new ‘Flower Tower’: Aspen at Consort Place

A crop of new Canary Wharf skyscrapers is taking the London property market to fresh heights, with taller buildings and record prices for ever-more luxurious apartments.

At 713ft-high, Aspen at Consort Place on Marsh Wall will be Canary Wharf’s third tallest residential tower, with 496 homes within the 65-storey building.

There will also be a residents club with spa and a spectacular sky lounge on the 63rd floor.

The ‘Flower Tower’ building features a slender “three-petal” design that divides the exterior sections to create six corners and gives fabulous double-aspect views from each apartment.

“The shape also provides a dramatic connection to the water and that distinctive loop of the Thames that curls around the panoramas,” says architect Fred Pilbrow.

The building will be 65-storeys high when completed in 2023

Interior design makes use of soft bronze and tactile copper to reflect the warm, earthy tones of the scheme’s eponymous aspen trees and their changing seasonal colour.

A shorter tower is to be a hotel, and the two buildings are linked by a new public square with cafés and a community centre.

The location is Marsh Wall, right on the cusp of the Canary Wharf estate, offering five retail malls with 300 shops, bars and eateries, gyms, concert venues and soon-to-open Crossrail station.

Prices start at £398,000 for a studio, rising to £2.8 million for a three-bedroom apartment. Penthouses will be released nearer to the 2023 completion date. Call 020 3151 3788.