🔥London's ICEBAR to add sister venue with recreation of the Northern Lights🔥

UPDATE (31 March 2020): ICEBAR London has closed permanently.

The entrepreneurs behind London’s ICEBAR are planning a new bold sister venue featuring a recreation of the Northern Lights, snow and ice pillows.

Ten years after launching in Heddon Street, business partners Alex de Pommes, Fred Olsson, Matthieu Bourgogne and Simon Every have created a joint venture with Sweden’s Icehotel to make a “fully immersive ice experience” in the capital.

Dubbed ‘project Northern Lights’, visitors will be treated to an environment that appears to be completely created of snow and ice.

There will also be a warm lodge with a snug.

Bourgogne said he wants people to think “wow, I really am somewhere else”.

Property agent Lunson Mitchenall has been hired to find up to 8,000 square feet for the concept to open in 2016.

The West End and Southbank are among the locations being looked at.

Nick Hartwell, director at Lunson Mitchenall said: “The London leisure market is continually evolving and we’re seeing new concepts open every week.

“ICEBAR London has recognised the increasing demand for its unique offer and we are delighted to be working with the team on its expansion plans.”