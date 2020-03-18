🔥London's CEOs: tech and creativity will save us from disaster🔥

London is emptying, fast. We are approaching lockdown. Businesses have sent staff home. Restaurants, shops, theatres are shutting; buses and tubes are running half-empty. The stock market is collapsing at a frightening pace. You can feel the money draining out of the city.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken firm steps to make it easier for small businesses to borrow and offer cash and business rates holidays. But it’s increasingly clear that many will go bust in the coming weeks as cashflow dries up.

Big businesses are suffering, too. Airlines, oil explorers, cinemas are on the brink of collapse. Banks are under threat of being swamped by bad loans. Metro Bank shares have plunged 51% in the past fortnight. Barclays is trading at just 70p.

Investors are fretting about the prospect of a dismal spring and summer and a potential sting in the tail if the virus returns in the autumn. Central banks are powerless to stop the anxiety.

After the longest bull run in history, we are hurtling into recession. Redundancies, particularly in service businesses, will be fierce as managements fight to keep their companies afloat. Pay will be cut. Families will be poorer.

Chief executives and entrepreneurs are concerned for their businesses and worried for their staff, but they are also convinced that they, and London, will recover. As City entrepreneur Michael Spencer says: “Coronavirus is frightening because none of us has a really clear view of how it will pan out. Fear is always worse when you can’t quantify it. But I remain an optimist. We will get through this.”

London, he says, always bounces back from crises. And it’s had some zingers — Black Monday, LTCM, the global financial crisis. All seemed like “end of days” scenarios but were survivable. It was only a month ago that markets were flirting with record highs. Even if you measure from the boom before the financial crisis (see graphic), most key industries have grown in real terms.

These recoveries are due to this city’s creative brainpower. Not just the creativity of its famed TV, music, film and adland talent, but in its ability to solve the world’s biggest companies’ financial, legal and marketing problems.

Those blue-chip clients may be hunkering down for now, but they won’t forever. Basil Geoghegan, M&A partner at PJT, says: “I was video-conferencing with a client this morning and he was planning his strategy not for 2020, but for 2023-25. There are long-term decisions that still need to be made.” That could include takeover deals made possible by weak share prices that will create stronger companies than before.

More than ever, the bounceback, when it comes, will be fuelled by the city’s new industries in technology, particularly AI, which is transforming nearly all businesses. Nigel Toon, the founder of AI chips designer Graphcore, says that in China, companies such as Alibaba found being forced to use more home-working tech during the virus shutdown made them more efficient. “This could be a wake-up call for firms to invest in tech and boost productivity,” Toon says.

No one knows how long this crisis will last, but it will not be for ever. A stronger city will emerge.