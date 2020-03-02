🔥London's best pies, from Bob Bob Ricard to the Holborn Dining Room🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

When it comes to one of Britain’s most hallowed snacks, London is the place to have your pie and eat it.

With a long and illustrious history of pie-making (and eating) that stretches back to the middle ages, the city sure knows its suet from its shortcrust.

Whether you take your filling steak or sweet – or with a side of jellied eels – we’ve rounded up some of top spots for tucking into pastry concoctions in the capital.

Who ate all the pies? If it wasn’t you, then get reading.

Holborn Dining Room

(Thomas Bowles)

Calum Franklin, executive chef at Rosewood London’s brasserie-style restaurant Holborn Dining Room, is one of London’s great pie masters. His take on a pork pie is made with pork shoulder, pork leg, pancetta and smoked ham hock, as well as fennel seeds and sage. The hot pies are so beloved at the restaurant that Franklin even opened up The Pie Room next door to the restaurant a few years back, where chefs can be seen hand constructing the pies, many of which can then be bought to takeaway.

252 High Holborn, WC1V 7EN, holborndiningroom.com

The Guinea Grill

Pies are in the Guinea’s genes and the steak and kidney variety at this Mayfair pub is not only award-winning, it’s also historic. There has been a pub on the site since 1423 and the pie has been on the menu for an impressive number of those years — the recipe hasn’t even changed in the last thirty of them. It boasts a rich filling under a flaky suet pastry lid.

30 Bruton Place, W1J 6NL, theguinea.co.uk​

Piebury Corner

Likely to ring a bell with dedicated Arsenal fans, this pun-tastic pie shop started life as a hugely popular match day food stall operating in the front garden of a family home close to the old Highbury stadium. Piebury Corner launched a permanent site in Holloway Road in 2012, with another opening in Kings Cross five years later. An extensive menu boasts four types of steak pies alone, from Stilton to stout, spicy variations including a Porter-marinaded jerk chicken filling, with vegan and gluten free options available too.

N1, N7, pieburycorner.com

Bob Bob Ricard

There isn’t much humble about flashy Bob Bob Ricard and its “humble pie” is no exception. The pie is made with truffles and Champagne, with mushrooms, cauliflower and celeriac adding bulk and creaminess. A prettily decorated crust bearing the restaurant’s name gives a final flourish. Vegetarians are likely to be particularly smitten. At sister site Bob Bob Cite, the pie de poulet with morels and sauternes is the star of the show, and just as beautiful.

1 Upper James Street, W1F 9DF, bobbobricard.com

The Wigmore

The Langham’s posh pub – and it is one, despite the leather and dark wood everywhere, the kind that goes with cigar smoke and brandy – has a food menu overseen by Michel Roux Jr, who’s taken proper pub grub and taken it decidedly upmarket (chips come with ‘Bloody Mary salt’, the cheeseburger has a slice of grilled ox tongue added). The pies have no such fuss; changing regularly, they’re bound by one beautiful thing, the pastry. Soft sides, crispy top, beautifully browned. Look out for the chicken tikka pie, if it’s on the menu – a favourite – but the venison, carrot and parsnip pie with mash is a beautiful winter warmer as well.

15 Langham Place, Marylebone, W1B 3DE, the-wigmore.co.uk

Putney Pies

Never mind the best pies in London, Putney Pies is laying all its cards on the table by purporting to serve “the finest pies in the land”. It is certainly difficult to beat for atmospheric location, as diners make their way into an arched vault beside the river Thames, a setting ripe for pie-eating. Choose between shortcrust, puff or pot pies with fillings including classic steak and ale, a Mexican-inspired chilli pie, and a wild rabbit and apple pie.

2 Putney High Street, SW15 1SL, putneypies.co.uk

Young Vegans

When it comes to pies, no man (or woman) should be left behind. Camden-based pie purveyors Young Vegans knows this, and you can guess who it caters to. Its pies are totally animal product-free, with fillings including vegan steak (i.e. seitan) and ale, a katsu curry pie with vegan chicken, and a “Aussie Pie”, where vegan mince meat is mixed with onions and a rich gravy.

60 Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF, youngvegans.co.uk

Quo Vadis

It’s pie day every day at Quo Vadis, with chef Jeremy Lee knocking up a daily-changing seasonal special. Whether the pie be beef, chicken and tarragon or something else entirely, a glossy, flaky lid is par for the course.

26-29 Dean Street, W1D 3LL, quovadissoho.co.uk

Battersea Pie Station

Residents of Battersea, don’t get your hopes up on this one – the Battersea Pie Station is actually in Covent Garden. Pies come in at low prices (a pleasant surprise considering its prime location in the heart of the market), with a plethora of additions available: if you’re all mashed out, swap it in for glistening roasted potatoes with garlic and rosemary or a spinach, pea and feta salad. Nearby deskbound-lunchbreakers hit the jackpot as the Station offers delivery too. A steak and Meantime stout pie delivered to your door? Don’t mind if we do.

28 The Market, WC2E 8RA, batterseapiestation.co.uk

M Manze

(Getty Images)

It’s impossible to list London’s best pies without making reference to one of the capital’s classic pie, mash and eel shops. While there are a scattering across the city, it’s the Manze family which deserve special mention — the original shop opened by Michele Manze on Tower Bridge Road in 1891 is the oldest to still exist.

SE1, SE15, SM1, manze.co.uk

The Ivy

(John Carey)

Some pies come with mash, some come with chips – but this pie comes with legions of celebrity fans and the weight of being one of most iconic dishes on the London dining scene. The Shepherd’s Pie at The Ivy has been serving up comfort food to many a famous face for decades, and is reportedly a favourite of one Gordon Ramsay. The magic of this pie is also what makes it nominally peculiar – it’s not entirely a Shepherd’s Pie. The dish is made with both lamb and beef mince – so wrong, but so right.

​1-5 West Street, WC2H 9NQ, the-ivy.co.uk

The Windmill

This Mayfair pub loves pies so much that it runs a pie club offering regular tastings, events and seasonal specials. Its take on the classic steak and kidney pie — fully encased in a rich suet crust — has won at the National Pie Awards numerous times, and it’s not hard to see why.

6-8 Mill Street, W1S 2AZ, windmillmayfair.co.uk

J Sheekey

(John Carey)

Pies aren’t all about meat and pastry — sometimes you just can’t beat seafood and steaming mash. Theatreland favourite J Sheekey has made its fish pie a signature, and it might be the capital’s best. Think big chunks of juicy fish, plenty of creamy sauce and a crisped upper crust for extra bite.

28-32 St Martin’s Court, WC2N 4AL, j-sheekey.co.uk

Goddards at Greenwich

Nowhere in London is the pie more at home than in the East End. Family-run Goddards at Greenwich has been catering to the pie connoisseurs since 1890, and specialises in a traditional minced meat pie, mash and liquor (no, not whisky, but a traditional parsley sauce). If you’re seriously in the mood for pie, you can upgrade your pie and mash up to triple pie and mash, and still pay just £8.50. A side of eels – hot or jellied – is naturally obligatory.

22 King William Walk, SE10 9HU, goddardsatgreenwich.co.uk

Chicken Shop

Let’s not forget that pies can be sweet, too. The deep-filled pudding pie at Chicken Shop boasts generous chunks of apple in a slightly tart sauce, encased in sweet and buttery shortcrust pastry. It is brought to the table in its pie dish and divvied up before your eyes, and served with a family-sized jug of cream for pouring.

Various locations, chickenshop.com