🔥London's best cinemas🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

All films are beautiful frauds, but not all cinemas are alike.

While the rise of the multiplex has done its best to wipe out smaller screens, in London the effect has been from simple demolition.

In fact, London’s plucky independents and local chains have simply raised their game. They’re now cosier, more comfortable, their programmes are better than ever and all go beyond relying on Hollywood’s best to draw in the crowds. Besides the films, our favourites – which are listed below in no particular order – offer everything from live-streamed opera to Q&As with directors.

Oh, and more than a couple offer table service; what better way to unwind than with a waiter bringing you a glass of wine?

Have we missed anywhere? Let us know in the comments below.

Regent Street Cinema, Marylebone

It’s only a slight exaggeration to say that seeing a film here is stepping into a slim slice of history. Regarded as the birthplace of British cinema, it was the first place to show moving pictures to an audience in the country, in 1896. Somewhere along the way, it stopped, being used as a student lecture hall from 1980. Thank God someone saw sense and reopened it in 2015. It’s not just interesting for its past, though; it’s actually an excellent cinema and one of the few places in the country showing films in 16mm, 35mm and 4K digital.

309 Regent St, Marylebone, W1B 2UW, regentstreetcinema.com

The Prince Charles, Soho

This independent might not be the best spot to catch brand new releases, but in every other respect it’s excellent, and not just because it’s surrounded by bars. They run ‘seasons’ of cinema, often month long affairs celebrating a certain style, genre or director. Besides this, movie-marathons and sing-along screenings are nothing more than business as usual – and don’t miss the beer and pizza nights, either. The enjoy old celluloid, with films in 35mm, but also, unusually, now have regular showings in glorious 70mm. While they mightn’t show premieres, they’ll often have films of the moment a few weeks after your local multiplex – ideal if you kept meaning to see something but never quite got around to it.

Old Compton St, Soho, W1D 4HS, princecharlescinema.com

Screen on the Green, Islington

This was built as a one-screen cinema back in 1913 and has stayed the same way ever since. Once known as The Empress Picture Theatre, and then The Rex, since 1980 its had current moniker – although technically, it’s been the Everyman Screen On the Green since the luxury cinema group took over in 2008. It’s got an excellent bar (with table service, no less), plush premier seats and two-person sofas alongside the standard offerings. It sometimes hosts live comedy as well. All in all, perhaps the ideal cinema for a date, and the neon lit facade is the perfect backdrop for a couples snapshot. The Everyman in Hampstead is another luxury space, and well worth checking out.

83 Upper St, Islington, N1 0NP, everymancinema.com

Greenwich Picturehouse, Greenwich

This Picturehouse might not be quite as cosy as some others on the list, but that doesn’t matter a jot, as it has so much else to offer. Besides showing a well chosen choice of latest blockbusters, they’ve live screenings of opera, theatre, ballet and rock concerts, and on ‘Vintage Sundays’, they screen old classics. In the basement bar, there are comedy and music gigs, too.

180 Greenwich High Rd, SE10 8NN, picturehouses.com

BFI Southbank, South Bank

​The BFI is well regarded for the choice of films over its four screens, which combine new releases, re-releases and screenings of old favourites. You might even discover masterpieces that have been broadly forgotten by the public at large. It’s probably the best spot in the capital for director and actor retrospectives, often hosts live film buff Q&As, and is a champion of international cinema too. Besides, its two bars – one outside, overlooking the Thames, and the other tucked away inside, behind a bookcase.

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, SE1 8XT, whatson.bfi.org.uk

The Electric, Portobello Road

There are two Electrics, one in Shoreditch and this one, in Portobello Road. Both are good, though this one wins for its charm. The Soho House group rescued this old auditorium from 1911 and completely refurbished the place, putting in leather armchairs, foot stools, side tables, cashmere blankets, the works. It’s wonderfully romantic, with three two-seater sofas at the back and six double beds up at the front. The food and drink isn’t bad, either.

191 Portobello Rd, Notting Hill, W11 2ED, electriccinema.co.uk

Everyman, Hampstead

​Another excellent offering from Everyman. This isn’t grab a bucket of popcorn and jumbo coke affair; it’s more of a glass of wine and snuggling up on a sofa sort of place. Tucked away in a side street in Hampstead, it offers table service, boasts the Spielburger restaurant next door and besides new releases, screens plenty of events from elsewhere, including opera, talks from the Southbank and iconic rock concerts. The nearby Belsize park Everyman is excellent, too.

5 Holly Bush Vale, NW3 6TX, everymancinema.com

The Lexi, Kensal Green

It’s wordy, but they say it best: “[We’re] the UK’s first social enterprise independent boutique digital cinema”. It’s a lovely spot, where all the profits go to charity and all the staff are local volunteers. Besides the excellent line-up, which errs pleasingly on the arty side, they regularly screen theatre and opera, and hold family friendly sessions too. Look out for the live Q&A sessions and panel discussions.

194B Chamberlayne Rd, Kensal Green, NW10 3JU, thelexicinema.co.uk

Arthouse, Crouch End

This a beautiful little spot, still proudly independent, has an enjoyably eclectic array of films on. Staff know their stuff and are happy to chat about what’s on. Everyone who’s a regular at the place feels affectionately towards it, so the atmosphere is always good – besides, the coffee and cakes will cheer up even the most miserable of movie-goers. The quizzes are fun, and they’ve plenty of live screenings, music and comedy. Community spirit galore.

159A Tottenham Ln, N8 9BT, arthousecrouchend.co.uk

The Phoenix, Finsbury

Originally opening as the grand “East Finchley Picturedrome” in 1912, this place, like the Screen on the Green, is one of the oldest continually operated cinemas in the UK, having lived through the silent era, the first talkies and everything that’s followed. It’s a single screen affair, with a focus on independent and foreign films. They also screen ballet, opera and theatre, and even do art displays. Well worth seeking out, well worth supporting.

52 High Rd, East Finchley, N2 9PJ, phoenixcinema.co.uk

Rio Cinema, Dalston​

This Grade II-listed Art Deco spot is another single screen spot which should be celebrated for its independence. It might only have one screen, but its two-story auditorium is a wonderful room to watch it in. Like others on this list, they lean toward independent and foreign films, and show classics and children’s films regularly. The staff also have a sense of humour – when showing Moonlight, they cut in 20 seconds of La La Land at the beginning, in a nod to the Oscars debacle. While the place could do with a bit of doing up, that’s all the more reason to go; show your support and it’ll give them a little cash to do some decorating.

107 Kingsland High St, Dalston, E8 2PB, riocinema.org.uk

Curzon, Bloomsbury

Once the Renoir, this central cinema loves world, arthouse and independent cinema. Over its five screens, which all show in 4K with first rate Dolby Atmos sound, they also host plenty of Q&As, and screen opera from both the Met and the Royal Opera House. There’s also theatre, ballet and live music on. We’re big fans of the bar, too.

The Bloomsbury Centre, Bloomsbury, WC1N 1AW, curzoncinemas.com