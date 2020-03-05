🔥London's best cheese toasties🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Bread, cheese, heat: simple pleasures don’t get simpler or more pleasurable than the humble toastie.

London restaurants have wised up to the power of the squished sandwich, with many taking the grilled cheese sandwich to heights your hungover kitchen skills could only dream of.

Crunchy, oozy and filled with the occasional surprise, these are the best cheese toasties you’ll find in London.

Cora Pearl

(Alex Maguire)

The fancy sandwich is having quite a moment in the fine-dining world, with Cora Pearl – the follow-up to smash hit Kitty Fisher’s – leading the charge. The toastie here is golden with a generous lathering of butter on the exterior, neatly crustless, with deliciously salty ham hock littering a cheese ganache splashed with Guinness. It comes served with tangy, homemade pickle.

30 Henrietta Street, WC2E 8NA, corapearl.co.uk

The Canton Arms

Moving as far from the classic as it’s possible to go, this Stockwell gastropub has become famous for its luxurious foie gras toasties, where the exclusive ingredient is sandwiched between thinly sliced white bread. Other more traditional varieties are also available.

17 South Lambeth Road, SW8 1XP; cantonarms.com

The Cheese Truck

London’s big yellow roaming cheese truck serves up both classic and creative toasties, including an option with stilton, bacon and pear chutney and another with goat’s cheese, walnut and rosemary butter. Find these gems at Maltby Street market on most weekends, at events across town, or at permanent site The Cheese Bar in Camden.

The Cheese Bar, NW1/Saturdays and Sundays at Maltby Street Market, SE1, thecheesetruck.co.uk

Deeney’s

This Scottish-themed street food stall makes its cheese toasties with haggis and rocket – and they’re worth seeking out. Find them at Deeney’s Leyton cafe all week, or at Broadway Market on Saturdays.

E10/Saturdays at Broadway Market, E8, deeneys.com

Dishoom

Bombay-styled restaurant Dishoom’s chilli cheese toast might just be what fusion food was made for. It consist of a generous slathering of cheddar on white bloomer bread, topped with chopped green chillies. Also try it at breakfast in the form of Kejriwal, where the chilli cheese toast is topped with two fried eggs.

Various locations, dishoom.com

Kappacasein Dairy

This beauty of a Borough Market stall not only makes cheese toasties, it also makes the cheese that goes in them. Its signature serve is made with Montgomery cheddar and Ogleshield cheeses, as well as leeks, onion and garlic. It’s worth braving the crowds for.

Borough Market, SE1, kappacasein.co

Morty and Bob’s

Former Hackney resident and new Coal Drops Yard addition Morty And Bob’s uses the best of British cheese for its toasties, sandwiching it between hefty slices of sourdough. Extra additions include mushrooms, truffle and nduja salami.

49 Coal Drops Yard, N1C 4DQ mortyandbobs.com

Sager + Wilde

(Charlie Mckay)

This wine bar in Hackney offers a gourmet cheese toastie to go with its superlative selection of wines. It’s made with a secret blend of cheeses and thick-sliced sourdough. What better way to line the stomach as you get stuck into some biodynamics by the glass?

193 Hackney Road, E2 8JL; sagerandwilde.com

