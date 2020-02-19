🔥London's best BYOB restaurants🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

If there’s a special bottle you’ve been saving, or if you fancy bringing a couple of cold beers to accompany a Saturday night curry, London’s BYOB restaurants can be some of the most attractive propositions in the city.

‘Bring your own’ venues are perfect for Londoners looking to save a little money in the capital and enjoy more relaxed dining experiences.

It’s not for everyone, but dining out without the need to fuss over wine lists and drink menus is an idea that appeals to many restaurants fans across the city.

From Middle Eastern favourites to Brick Lane’s plethora of Indian options, these are the best BYOB restaurants in London.

Hawksmoor

Hawksmoor’s five London establishments are right up there with the most popular steak restaurants in the city. All five operate a BYOB wine club on Mondays, only charging £5 corkage for diners looking to bring a bottle from home. Bear in mind the offer only runs one day a week though — don’t turn up with a six-pack of Stella on the weekend and expect to get in.

Various locations across London, thehawksmoor.com

Jai Krishna

Stroud Green gem Jai Krishna is one of the best places for veggie and vegan curries in north London. Offerings from the kitchen are very reasonably priced and the restaurant’s BYOB policy adds to its laid-back vibe. If you’re bringing beer, you’d better make sure it’s vegan.

161 Stroud Green Rd, Stroud Green, N4 3PZ, facebook.com/JaiKrishnaRestaurant

Counter Culture

Counter Culture is found next door to the Dairy by Clapham Common. With just 14 covers, eating at the restaurant makes for an intimate, but charming dining experience. The venue adopts a BYOB policy, charging £10 corkage charge per bottle of wine.

16 The Pavement, SW4 0HY, countercultureclapham.co.uk

Sheba Brick lane

Brick Lane is blessed with dozens of BYOB options, but Sheba is one of the very best. Describing themselves as a ‘no nonsense curry house’, taking a few cold beers to Sheba and enjoying a set menu for the reasonably price of £17.95 is a pretty great option for hungry punters in east London.

136 Brick Ln, E1 6RU, shebabricklane.com

Tagine

Not only does Tagine do great Moroccan and middle eastern food, but it’s one of the most comfortable, accomodating and attractive venues in SW12. It’s luxuriously fitted throughout with hanging lamps, berber rugs and Moroccan fittings. Enjoy a meal here, take your own booze and make sure to take a few snaps for Instagram while you’re there.

3 Fernlea Rd, SW12 9RT, zizoutagine.com

India Club

India Club on the Strand is known for serving some of London’s hottest Indian food. The Chilli Bhajias are pretty incredible, if you can handle them — make sure to bring along your own alcohol to wash them down though.

143 Strand, London WC2R 1JA, strand-continental.co.uk/india-club​

Cinnamon Brick Lane

Another restaurant continuing E1’s proud BYOB tradition is Cinnamon Brick Lane. The owners don’t charge corkage fee and the restaurant’s special offers (including the £15.95 evening offer and 20% off group booking) are always worth keeping an eye out for too.

134 Brick Ln, E1 6RL, cinnamonbricklane.co.uk

Patogh

Iranian cafe Patagh served up a wide selection of halal meat in a small but comfy setting. The diminutive venue, neatly tucked away on Crawford Place, is ideal for small groups. If you run out of drink, you can always stock up at the Waitrose just around the corner too.

8 Crawford Pl, Marylebone, W1H 5NE, facebook.com/Patogh

Tayyabs

The award-winning Tayyabs is one of the most popular curry houses in Whitechapel, with customers often queuing onto the street for its tandoori lamb chops. The venue made headlines after an enforced closure in 2017, although fans were pleased to see it re-open 48-hours later, BYOB policy still in force.

83-89 Fieldgate St, Whitechapel, E1 1JU, tayyabs.co.uk​

Tay Do Cafe

Relaxed, communal seating is a big draw at Hoxton’s Tay Do Cafe, with diners rocking up to sample the kitchen’s excellent Vietnamese dishes and strike up conversation. Bethnal Green Road is hardly short of good dining options, but Tay Do’s ‘bring your own’ helps give it the edge on most of its competitors.

65 Kingsland Rd, Bethnal Green, E2 8AG, taydo.co.uk ​

Lahore Kebab House

Lahore Kebab House isn’t the most glamorous restaurant in east London, or even Whitechapel, but it really delivers on great flavours and value for money. It’s also vast in its size, making it a top place for bigger groups to pitch up with their drink for the evening.

2-10 Umberston St, Whitechapel, E1 1PY, lahore-kebabhouse.com

Shishlique

Kensal Rise’s Shishlique serves excellent Turkish and Mediterranean food from a smart, contemporary setting on Chamberlayne Road. Previously known as Shish Mangal, the rebranded restaurant initially dropped its BYOB policy, only to reinstate it shortly afterwards due to public demand — much to the relief of diners in north west London.

55 Chamberlayne Rd, NW10 3ND, shishlique.com

BunBunBun

BunBunBun on Kingland Road is all about simplicity. The interior features a minimal design, the kitchen serves understated, but well done food and diners can simply bring their own alcohol along for good measure. It’s an unfussy venue that makes a whole lot of sense.

134B Kingsland Rd, E2 8DY, bunbunbun.co

Fez Mangal

This intimate cafe-style restaurant on Ladbroke Grove is one of the smarter restaurants operating a BYOB policy in the city. The interiors are charming and the while the food is a little pricier than other entries on the list, it’s still reasonable for its location. Give it a go the next time you’re in the area.

104 Ladbroke Grove, W11 1PY, fezmangal.com